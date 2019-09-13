Windsor Aughtry Hotel Group Recognized with 2018 Hilton Legacy Award

The highly anticipated awards program celebrates contributions to an outstanding year of growth. Timed to coincide with the Americas Owner Conference, Hilton recognized nearly sixty high performing owners and developers.

The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton's partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton's development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience.

To see the full list of Hilton's 2018 Legacy Award winners click here.

About Windsor Aughtry Hotel Group

Windsor Aughtry Hotel Group, based in Greenville, SC develops premium hotels, primarily in downtown settings. With more than 30 years of experience, the company has developed hotels in Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia as well as mixed-use projects in the Southeast. For more information, visit www.windsoraughtry.com.

About Hilton

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,900 properties with more than 939,000 rooms, in 114 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 94 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

