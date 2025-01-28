Windsor Brokers Launches 2% Interest on all Trading Accounts

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions and maximizing client returns, Windsor Brokers is proud to announce the launch of its new Interest feature. This addition to the broker's Loyalty Program allows clients to earn up to 2% annual interest on their trading balance, offering a unique opportunity to grow their investments passively.

Up to 2% Interest, Up to Double in Cash

The Interest feature provides Windsor Brokers clients with a reliable source of passive income even when they are not actively trading. Clients can earn up to 2% annual interest, which is calculated daily and paid out monthly in the form of loyalty points. These points can later be redeemed for cash, with the value per point increasing depending on the number of points a client chooses to redeem. The cash value per loyalty point can reach up to $2, enabling Windsor Brokers traders to double their earnings.

A Simple Earning Structure

Unlike other brokers, Windsor Brokers offers traders the ability to earn interest on their entire trading balance, not just on their free margin. This means that the total trading balance, including both used and free margin, is eligible for interest. Users can activate the Interest feature through the WB Portal and benefit from varying annual yield rates based on their WB Loyalty Status tier. Starting from Gold Status at 0.4%, clients can progress through the tiers to reach a maximum of 2% interest for Diamond Status. This tiered structure rewards active traders with greater earnings on their total trading balance.

Flexible Cash Outs

With more competitive interest rates than most traditional banks, Windsor Brokers' Interest Program offers a consistent passive income stream, regardless of market conditions. Interest payouts are issued monthly, based on the total sum of loyalty points accrued each day of the previous month. These points are added to the client's existing rewards balance and can be redeemed for cash. The cash value of redeemed points is credited to the selected trading account with no trading limitations, lock-in periods, or withdrawal restrictions.

"Our new Interest feature exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions," remarks Jabra Serieh, Marketing Director at Windsor Brokers. "By offering up to 2% annual interest on trading balances, we empower our traders to explore new revenue streams and earn passively on their entire account balance, even during periods of low volatility."

About Windsor Brokers

Windsor Brokers is a leading investment firm specializing in Forex and CFD online trading solutions since 1988. Facilitating access to the global financial markets within a multi-regulated framework, Windsor Brokers serves clients in over 80 countries and holds licenses from numerous esteemed financial regulatory authorities around the world.

For more information about Windsor Brokers' Loyalty Rewards and Interest, visit https://en.windsorbrokers.com/loyalty-programme/

