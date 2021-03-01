Windsor Building Services Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Safeguard Environments from Illness-causing Germs

CONROE, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Building Services is proud to announce our recent investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage to help control the spread of germs on hard, non-porous surfaces that can cause illness.

At Windsor Building Services, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our customers' building occupants all year round. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, we have enhanced our infection control offerings and protocols to help control the spread of germs on hard, non-porous surfaces that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"At Windsor Building Services, we aim to help our customers maintain a safer and healthier environment for any visitors that enter their facilities," said Mary Robinson, President, Windsor Building Services. "We feel completely confident using the Clorox® Total 360® System to help us clean and disinfect surfaces more effectively and efficiently."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting or sanitizing product to reach and uniformly coat hard, non-porous surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

Windsor Building Services currently uses the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide variety of our clients' facilities from schools to surgery centers. The system can be used on hard, non-porous surfaces* from restroom sinks and stalls, desks and tabletops, computer keyboards and mice, to door handles and light switches.

"The Clorox® Total 360® System is easy to use and enables us to do our job better," added Robinson. "We are proud to offer this service to our customers and help provide them with an extra layer of enhanced protection against the spread of germs that can cause illness."

The Clorox® Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox® Total 360® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

*Consult the EPA approved master label for full list of approved use sites and surfaces.

About Windsor Building Services, Inc.

Windsor Building Services, Inc. specializes in Janitorial Services, Disinfecting Services, Hard Floor Care Maintenance, Carpet Cleaning and Porter/Maintenance Services. With over 27 years in business, 2021 finds us to be a proactive company in a proactive industry. The pandemic has proven Windsor to be an integral partner for our clients, taking Customer and Employee safety to a level that we are proud of. Our clients rely upon our ability to provide disinfecting services at a moment's notice. We have certified and trained our team as experts in disinfecting through our resources at Building Service Contractors Association International, International Sanitary Supply Association, Global Biorisk Advisory Council, CDC, WHO, EPA, and OSHA. We really do care about our community.

