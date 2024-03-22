Windsor Communities Named Property Management Firm of the Year by National Association of Home Builders

Pillars of Industry Award Highlights Excellence in Apartment Management

ATLANTA, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Communities announced today that it has been named Property Management Firm of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)1 as part of the Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. Winners were recognized in a ceremony held on March 21, 2024.

NAHB recognized Windsor for its efforts to reinvent its business model through the adoption of centralized support and regionalized leasing and maintenance. Through this initiative, Windsor aims to deliver a better experience for both associates and customers, which will contribute to better overall performance. Windsor has expanded opportunities for associates, creating new, specialized positions and incorporating extensive resources for professional and personal development. Windsor has also been recognized for its industry leadership in customer service, achieving #1 recognition for Overall Satisfaction by Kingsley2 for three consecutive years.

"Windsor has long been committed to delivering homes that meet the needs of our residents and our recent initiatives have allowed us to better deliver on our mission of creating communities where people feel truly cared for," says Tom Sloan, President of Windsor Communities. "We believe that the continued investment in our people, processes, and technologies will be the catalyst for our future growth."

Winners of NAHB's Property Management Firm of the Year awards are selected based on innovative management practices, success in achieving goals of the property's owners, commitment to customer service, resident promotion and retention, and commitment to employees. The annual competition is judged by a jury of knowledgeable peers, each having a proven record of success in various facets of the multifamily industry.

About Windsor Communities

Windsor Communities is an award-winning property management company defined by its superior customer service and culture of care. Since its founding in 1960, Windsor has invested in, developed, and created homes that deliver on the company's mission of creating communities where people truly feel cared for. As of December 2023, Windsor manages 55k+ units across 145 apartment communities in 25 markets around the United States.

Windsor Communities is the in-house property management company of GID, a real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use assets across the United States. The company also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

1 Windsor paid an application fee to participate in the NAHB Pillars of Industry Awards. GID and Windsor Communities are not affiliated with NAHB.

2 Windsor pays a service fee to Kingsley for its ongoing survey program. The Kingsley Index is a comprehensive performance benchmarking database that is the industry standard for measuring resident satisfaction and operational effectiveness. Ranking as of YE23. Windsor was ranked #1 for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023. More information on the Kingsley Survey is provided here: https://gracehill.com/solutions/satisfaction-surveys/

SOURCE GID Real Estate