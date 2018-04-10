Increase transparency about the life settlement process for the policyholders currently going through the process, by providing helpful information about topics like the new life settlement tax laws, which actually now benefit and even incentivize policyholders. Increase consumer awareness and confidence of the life settlement option by producing trustworthy resources that help policyholders make the best decision possible, even if that option is not a life settlement.

The following statement was released today by Ken Kelly, CEO Windsor Life Settlements through his personal attorney Matt Kaufman and media manager Nick Napoli of The Object Group located in Chicago, IL in response to the need for increased consumer awareness of the 'life settlement' option for life insurance policyholders.

"Though consumer awareness is slowly on the rise, the fact is that in 2017 alone, approximately $112B in life insurance policies simply lapsed, meaning people are simply discarding extremely valuable assets that could otherwise financially benefit them and their families. It is a terrible shame, especially considering folks seeking life settlements often have a serious need for cash to cover medical expenses and retirement needs. Our job as a broker is to assist people by making them aware of all their options, including options outside of the life settlement space. One such option is an "Accelerated Death Benefit". This approach is how the industry establishes trust, which is always the first step in raising consumer awareness."

Windsor Life Settlements

77 W. Washington Street #515

Chicago IL, 60602

www.windsorlifesettlements.com

Info@windsorls.com

(866) 878-9611

For media inquires contact: Nick Napoli

773/490-7467

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windsor-life-settlements-debuts-new-life-settlement-calculator-300625464.html

SOURCE Windsor Life Settlements, LLC

Related Links

http://windsorlifesettlements.com

