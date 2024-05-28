Windsor Strategy Recognized for Accelerating Revenue Growth and Impact for Professional Services Associations and Private Companies

Outcomes Driven by Assessing Perspectives, Aligning Mindsets, and Showcasing Organizational Purpose to Expand Stakeholders' Engagement and Accelerate Growth

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brentwood Advisory Group, a leading team of experienced executives that provides a broad array of board of director and executive-level services with and for its clients, today recognized Windsor Strategy for empowering clients to accelerate revenue growth and impact. Windsor Strategy is owned and operated by Brentwood Advisory Group's Principal Henry Stoever.

Windsor Strategy's unique approach to accelerating growth is by showcasing organizational purpose, assessing and aligning leadership team members' mindsets and perspectives, and optimizing go-to-market (GTM) strategies and plans. Showcasing and integrating organizational purpose with GTM strategies and plans expands stakeholder engagement, and this approach enables Stoever's team to consistently generate anticipated results focused on accelerating revenue and impact growth for clients including professional services associations and small private companies.

"Integrating organizational purposes into growth-focused strategies and priorities is the next leadership frontier," said Henry Stoever, Founder and Managing Principal of Windsor Strategy. "Research confirms that stakeholders prefer to engage with purpose-driven organizations, and purpose-driven organizations generate superior results."

While most leaders prioritize growth outcomes and believe they have great strategies, plans, and teams, Stoever observes that many leaders overlook the important opportunity to showcase organizational purpose, assess perspectives, and align mindsets across their teams to accelerate growth and impact. Stoever references the "3 As" to reflect Windsor Strategy's approach to Assess, Align, and Accelerate, and this approach is designed to overcome Peter Drucker's perspective that, "Culture eats strategy for breakfast."

The outcome of this approach is that Culture Nourishes Strategy.

"I have built many great companies and teams, and I appreciate Henry Stoever's focus on helping us deepen our understanding of customers' motivations and priorities to strengthen my portfolio companies' value propositions and go-to-market strategies," said K. Paul Singh, CEO and Managing Director, Rezon8 Capital & Advisory Group.

Windsor Strategy leverages Brentwood Advisory Group's Principals who collectively provide more than 700 years of revenue growth-focused experience across diverse functional roles and industries. To provide customizable, client-specific value, Windsor Strategy also works with other subject matter experts to provide exclusive insights and perspectives. This unique suite of professional experience coupled with its culture-focused priority augments Chief Executive Officers' and leadership teams' abilities to accelerate growth spanning revenue, engagement, and impact.

"With Henry's experience, leadership, and focus on building purpose-driven organizations, Windsor Strategy clients can look forward to gaining the critical insights needed to accelerate their growth and develop winning cultures," said Lou Hughes, CEO, Moving Minds.

Henry Stoever leverages CEO, CMO, communications, fundraising, marketing, operations, and partnership and business development leadership experience with three non-profit organizations and four public companies. Importantly, his teams consistently delivered financial and non-financial results that exceeded stakeholders' expectations. The key to inspiring these outcomes has been Stoever's relentless focus on driving growth through culture and digital transformation.

"Henry Stoever and his network helped my team and me develop a new engagement-oriented strategic framework, and his experience helped us develop practical, actionable initiatives to further our mission," said Jeff Webb, President & CEO, United States Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation.

"When I started my firm, I knew what I knew about my customers and prospects. Henry Stoever's outcomes-focused approach to assess my team's perspectives and align their mindsets has helped us sharpen our value proposition and accelerate growth," said James Lumberg, Founder, SouthCol Advisors.

To accelerate revenue, engagement, and impact growth with Windsor Strategy, contact Henry Stoever at [email protected] or 301-787-9700.

About Brentwood Advisory Group

Brentwood Advisory Group provides executive management and business support services. We specialize in interim executive leadership, M&A integration planning and execution, implementing profitable growth strategies, and Board-level support.

To learn more about leveraging the expertise available from the Brentwood Advisory Group, please visit www.BrentwoodAdvisory.com.

SOURCE Brentwood Advisory Group