Windstar Cruises Opens 2027 Europe Voyages for Star Explorer - The Second New All-Suite Yacht to Join the Fleet

Star Explorer launches in December 2026 and will enjoy a stylish welcoming ceremony with a May 31, 2027 christening on London's River Thames—a scene perfectly matched to her personality: refined, intimate, and full of possibility. The next morning, she'll pass under Tower Bridge and set sail on a circumnavigation of Ireland filled with cliffs, castles and pubs.

"Windstar has a long history of exploring in the Mediterranean and Europe, and the small size of this ship opens even more interesting places– including rivers," says Christopher Prelog, president of Windstar Cruises. "We specialize in creating itineraries that meld the bucket list with the unknown and unexpected that we know our guests will love."

What Makes Star Explorer Unique

Star Explorer was built to navigate where big ships can't—gliding into places like Rouen, Caen, Bordeaux, and even right into central London. Itineraries include overnights and longer stays in port for more exploration time ashore. She'll also debut Windstar's first call to Puerto Banús in Spain, the stylish marina gateway to Marbella, and return to San Sebastián and Saint-Jean-de-Luz, bringing guests closer to the Basque coast's culinary soul.

On board, Star Explorer offers 112 spacious suites, including two Horizon Owner's Suites with expansive wraparound balconies ideal for catching sunrises, and many suites with full verandas or infinity windows. Guests will enjoy Windstar favorites like the Yacht Club Café, the signature Marina with watersports activities, the line's famously friendly crew, and a relaxed, upscale ambiance.

Europe Cruises to Remember – 2027 Highlights

In addition to longtime favorites like Norway's fjords, the Baltics, and the British Isles, Star Explorer's 2027 season features the return of fan-favorites in Northern Europe:

Seven Gems of the Baltic – an 8-night itinerary visiting seven countries in one swoop: Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden, Finland, and Estonia; spends two nights in the trend-setting city of Stockholm; a night in medieval Tallinn where bustling nightlife meets perfectly preserved history; visits UNESCO-designated Riga's famous Central Market; stops by the island of Bornholm– dubbed Denmark in miniature – complete with forests, craggy cliffs, and bleach-blond beaches, and ends in Copenhagen.





A collection of France & Northern Spain voyages take full advantage of Star Explorer's small size and maneuverability. Cruises start or end in Bordeaux, Rouen, and London - all river ports with central docking locations. Ports of call include small-ships exclusives like Caen and San Sebastián with access via locks or narrow and scenic harbor entrances.

Connoisseur's Delight: Northern Spain & Portugal – an 8-night voyage from Lisbon to Bordeaux visits Vigo, Gijon, Bilbao and San Sebastian, Spain; spends an overnight in Biarritz, a historic French seaside resort, and ends with another overnight in Bordeaux's city center. The distinct food cultures of Northern Spain are a highlight – cider in Gijon and Michelin-starred restaurants in San Sebastian.





Need to Know

Early Booking Offer: Save with early booking rates through November 15, 2025, and get an additional 5% off with Pay Now, Save More when paying in full at time of booking. Offers are combinable and subject to availability.

Save with early booking rates through November 15, 2025, and get an additional 5% off with Pay Now, Save More when paying in full at time of booking. Offers are combinable and subject to availability. For more details or to explore itineraries visit: Northern Europe Voyages Mediterranean Voyages

Best Suite Selection: Booking early ensures access to the most desirable suites.

How To Book: To plan a small ship cruise with Windstar book online here, contact a travel advisor, reach out to Windstar Cruises by phone at 866-258-7245, or request a call by a Windstar vacation planner.

For those who don't want to wait until 2027, Windstar also offers a full season of European voyages in 2026 that are available to book now.

Images Here, credit to Windstar Cruises.

About Windstar Cruises

For four decades, Windstar Cruises has been reimagining small-ship cruising with a distinctive blend of relaxed luxury and genuine connection to the world's most captivating destinations. From its origins with motor sailing yachts tailored for upscale yet casual travel, Windstar has grown into a diverse fleet of three Star Class all-suite yachts and three Wind Class sailing yachts, offering voyages that are both intimate and inspiring. Two highly anticipated new yachts, Star Seeker and Star Explorer, set to debut in December 2025 and 2026, expand the fleet to eight yachts accommodating 150-350 guests.

Windstar Cruises is proud to be part of the Xanterra Travel Collection®, a distinguished group of global hospitality and travel companies with a legacy spanning over a hundred years. Xanterra operates iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Death Valley. The Xanterra Travel Collection® is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.

