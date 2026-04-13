Windstar Cruises Selects IDeaS to Advance Demand Forecasting and Pricing Strategy

Growing boutique cruise line taps into advanced analytics to power forecasting, enable smarter pricing decisions

MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS, a SAS company and the world's leading provider of hospitality revenue management software, is expanding its RMS solution for the cruise industry by working with Miami-based Windstar Cruises, renowned for its intimate ships and yacht-like experiences, to modernize revenue strategy and accelerate growth. With a growing fleet and a wide range of stateroom categories and onboard experiences—from sailing yachts to all-suite yachts—Windstar's team needs a more precise, scalable way to anticipate demand and calibrate pricing across its portfolio. For Windstar, the collaboration reflects and expands the company's continued commitment to innovation, including investments in its fleet, renovations, guest experience, and operational improvement initiatives.

This engagement comes at a pivotal moment for the cruise industry. Global passenger volume is projected to reach 38.9 million in 2026, with industry revenue expected to surpass $46.5 billion. For operators like Windstar, capitalizing on this growth requires a more sophisticated approach to forecasting, pricing, and guest value optimization. With Windstar now operating eight ships, specialized technology is needed to manage pricing across itineraries, ship types, and cabin categories. These areas are where IDeaS Cruise Revenue Management System (RMS) delivers a decisive advantage.

Known for delivering personalized, small-ship journeys to hidden harbors and off-the-beaten-path destinations, Windstar's approach to cruising aligns naturally with IDeaS' strategy. As part of the agreement, Windstar Cruises will harness the capabilities of IDeaS Cruise RMS to refine and elevate its revenue strategy. Powered by advanced forecasting algorithms, AI and machine learning help the system anticipate demand by market segment and cabin type to support dynamic pricing decisions with greater precision. Total onboard spending also informs the system's optimization logic enabling a more holistic view of guest value.

These capabilities are helping Windstar advance its modernization goals and move beyond traditional manual and labor-intensive revenue management approaches. As cruise operators increasingly seek smarter, more connected ways to respond to shifting demand, solutions like IDeaS Cruise RMS are setting a new benchmark for timely, data-driven forecasting and pricing decisions.

Crystal Pernici, Global Director, New Ventures, said: "Cruise lines are at a pivotal moment. The manual revenue management practices traditionally used in this industry are no longer enough to keep pace with evolving market dynamics. We are proud to bring our Cruise RMS technology to Windstar's prestigious boutique fleet—helping teams anticipate demand, understand guest value, and make faster, more confident pricing decisions as conditions change. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to the cruise industry, and we're excited to support Windstar as it modernizes its commercial strategy."

Victor Valencia, VP of Revenue Management at Windstar Cruises, said: "With an expanding fleet, our team needs to revenue manage with a level of precision and speed that simply can't be done on an Excel sheet. IDeaS' cruise-specialized RMS will help us anticipate demand more accurately and adjust pricing accordingly across our portfolio. This enables us to make smarter decisions while continuing to invest in the Windstar programs and experiences our guests value most."

The cruise industry continues to expand, with operators racing to modernize revenue strategies and make the most of every sailing. By combining advanced algorithms with total guest-value insights, IDeaS Cruise RMS supports more precise forecasting and more responsive pricing across market segments and cabin types. With Windstar now on board, IDeaS further expands its footprint in the cruise industry, building on decades of leadership in hospitality revenue management and reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in innovation.

For more information, visit https://ideas.com/revenue-management-for-cruises/.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, powers profitable hospitality. As the global leader in revenue management, IDeaS supports a diverse range of hospitality, including independent hotels, resorts, global hotel chains, cruise lines, and parking brands. IDeaS' AI-driven solutions go beyond forecasting and pricing to optimize revenue, boost profitability, and improve efficiency, helping hospitality organizations build fully connected commercial strategies. With more than 31,000 installations globally, IDeaS continues to innovate and set the standard for growth, performance, and value in the next era of hospitality.

About Windstar Cruises

For four decades, Windstar Cruises has been reimagining small-ship cruising with a distinctive blend of relaxed luxury and genuine connection to the world's most captivating destinations. From its origins with motor sailing yachts tailored for upscale yet casual travel, Windstar has grown into a diverse fleet of four Star Class all-suite yachts—including its newest addition of Star Seeker in December 2025—and three Wind Class sailing yachts, offering voyages that are both intimate and inspiring. It's highly anticipated yacht, Star Explorer, is set to debut in December 2026, expanding the fleet to eight yachts accommodating 150-350 guests. Windstar's legendary Wind Class sailing yachts are also undergoing a meticulous two-phase redesign to be completed by 2027. Windstar yachts sail to more than 330 ports across Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Alaska, Canada and New England, Japan, the South Pacific, and Asia. Unlike most cruise lines, Windstar sails year-round in the Mediterranean and Tahiti, offering different destination experiences seasonally. Each Windstar voyage is designed to immerse guests in authentic cultural experiences, all while delivering the comfort, service, and style that define the Windstar difference.

Windstar Cruises is proud to be part of the Xanterra Travel Collection®, a distinguished group of global hospitality and travel companies with a legacy spanning over a hundred years. Xanterra operates iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Death Valley. The Xanterra Travel Collection® is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.

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SOURCE IDeaS