Windstar Cruises Welcomes Two New Ships to Fleet Including First Star Class Newbuild

Wind Class Sail Ship to Return to French Polynesia, Doubling Presence in the Region

MIAMI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windstar Cruises , a leader in small-ship luxury cruising, is excited to announce the expansion of its fleet with the addition of two all-suite motor yachts, Star Seeker and Star Explorer. The first of the two ships, new-build Star Seeker which is currently being constructed in the WestSEA shipyard, is expected to be delivered in December of 2025, followed by Star Explorer in December, 2026.

"Our goal was to ensure these ships are unmistakably Windstar, and a significant amount of effort has gone into achieving this," says Windstar Cruises' President Christopher Prelog. "We are thrilled for this expansion, building on the success of our game-changing Star Class in small-ship cruising with guests and travel partners, while offering new experiences. This growth reflects the dedication of our incredible crew and team, allowing us to broaden our destination portfolio and even bring one of our Wind Class sail ships back to Tahiti."

Each ship has 112 suites, featuring full private verandas and infinity windows, ensuring unparalleled views for every guest onboard. Additionally, two new Owner's Suites with wrap-around balconies have been added to the aft of the ship, perfect for evening cocktails or a private dinner. With a capacity for 224 guests and a staff to guest ratio of 1:2, the ships maintain an intimate atmosphere, ensuring personalized service at every turn.

Guests will also enjoy access to several newly added Windstar guest favorites, including the brand's iconic Watersports Platform with all-new staircase access, the cozy Yacht Club café and lounge, a two-story spa and fitness facility, an intimate forward whirlpool on the bow, and a spacious open deck perfect for sunbathing and Windstar's famous deck barbeques.

As the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation® (JBF), Windstar's commitment to exceptional cuisine will continue to be a priority for the guest experience. The re-imagined main dining room, Amphora, will serve a variety of upscale and inventive dishes, including rotating items from James Beard Foundation–affiliated guest chefs. Al fresco dining will now be available at both Amphora and the Star Grill. A no-charge specialty restaurant and 24-hr room service rounds out the four dining options.

Star Seeker and Star Explorer both have ice-strengthened hulls, unlocking access to new destinations. The ships are equipped with the latest technology in safety, propulsion, and navigation, including pump jet thrusters and forward-facing Sonar. To minimize their environmental footprint and uphold the brand's commitment to sustainability, the ships have tier III Nox rated Rolls Royce engines and can connect to shore power minimizing port emissions. In addition, the ships have advanced wastewater treatment systems that meet all global standards. Every aspect of their design reflects the company's ongoing commitment to preserving the environment while providing unforgettable experiences to travelers.

Andrew N. Todd, President & CEO of parent company Xanterra Travel Collection said, "As part of our company's expanding portfolio, Windstar Cruises is poised for remarkable growth and an exciting future ahead. We're excited about the possibilities of where Windstar will sail and the opportunities it brings our officers, crew and staff, and our guests."

The expansion also allows Windstar to bring back one of its beloved Wind Class ships, Wind Star, to Tahiti, where it will join Star Breeze in 2027, adding more capacity to meet the growing demand for French Polynesian sailings. With more than 36 years' experience operating cruises in French Polynesia and a longtime guest favorite, travelers will now have a choice between sailing among the islands on a Wind or Star Class ship.

Full itineraries and booking details for Star Seeker will be announced in late June 2024.

