Windstream Enterprise Now An Approved Vendor for MiCTA Members

SAGINAW, Mich., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiCTA has named Windstream Enterprise as an Approved National Vendor for network and communications solutions available to all MiCTA members across the United States. MiCTA, a non-profit national group purchasing organization, selected the company after a thorough Request for Proposal review.

"Windstream Enterprise is thrilled to be selected by MiCTA as a source for support on network and communications solutions for its membership," said Desi Stoops, vice president of state government and transport sales at Windstream Enterprise. "Our years of experience with various public sector and non-profit entities along with our nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and our local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles will offer expanded choices for integrated network security, access, transport and business continuity solutions," said Stoops.

As an Approved Vendor for network and communications solutions, Windstream Enterprise can provide MiCTA members with an ordered approach to the acquisition of network and communications solutions by identifying their requirements and negotiating source signal contracts for Integrated Network Security, Access, and Business Continuity Solutions.

MiCTA's Chief Executive Officer Tim von Hoff said, "MiCTA is pleased to award the Approved National status and Master Service Agreement to Windstream Enterprise. Their solutions will provide the essential implementation planning for MiCTA members as they move forward with network and communications solutions."

About MiCTA

MiCTA represents thousands of higher education, K-12, healthcare library, governmental and charitable entities. Nationally, MiCTA seeks to resolve common voice, video and data issues, provide helpful information, participate in legislative and regulatory telecom advocacy, and negotiate discounted purchase contracts for telecommunications and technology services for its members. To learn more visit: www.mictatech.org

