Windtree Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for a Phase 2 Clinical Trial Studying KL4 Surfactant in Acute Lung Injury in Adults with COVID-19

WARRINGTON, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 2 clinical trial studying lyo lucinactant, its KL4 surfactant drug, in COVID-19 associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients. Lucinactant is also used in the Company's drug and device combination development program called AEROSURF®, being developed for treating preterm infants with Respiratory Distressed Syndromes.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 uses the angiosten-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor for entry into host cells. ACE2 is a surface molecule on alveolar Type 2 cells in the lungs. The Type 2 cells are the source of surfactant production in the lung. Damage or loss of Type 2 cells and the viral pneumonia often associated with COVID-19 may result in impaired surfactant production leading to a loss of lung compliance and impaired gas exchange. This increases the likelihood of ARDS that may manifest by respiratory failure and the need for mechanical ventilation. There are no approved drug therapies for ARDS, yet surfactant abnormalities are a known characteristic of the condition. The Company believes its synthetic KL4 surfactant may have the potential to mitigate surfactant deficiency and resist the widespread surfactant destruction that can occur as a result of COVID-19 associated lung injury.

"KL4 surfactant has been studied in several preclinical models of acute lung injury, including in highly pathogenic H5N1 viral pneumonia, and has demonstrated structural and functional beneficial effects. Additionally, previous clinical experience in ARDS patients provides a foundation upon which we can evaluate KL4 surfactant in acute lung injury that can occur in COVID-19. KL4 surfactant has been safely administered to neonates and adults with various surfactant deficient conditions," said Steve Simonson, M.D., chief medical officer at Windtree Therapeutics. "We look forward to studying KL4 surfactant in COVID-19 patients with acute lung injury with the objective of improving lung function to facilitate recovery and decrease the need for mechanical ventilation."

Initial COVID-19 Phase 2 Study:

The initial study will evaluate changes in physiological parameters in COVID-19 patients who are intubated and mechanically ventilated for associated lung injury and ARDS. The study will establish the dosing regimen, tolerability, and functional changes in gas exchange and lung compliance after KL4 surfactant administration. The study is being guided by co-principle investigators from the Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston and Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina.

Up to 20 patients with COVID-19 and ARDS and on mechanical ventilation from 4-5 U.S. sites

Dosing through the endotracheal tube, repeat dosing based on changes in oxygenation

Planned outcome measures:

Physiologic response - oxygenation Index (OI)



Lung compliance on the ventilator



Clinical parameters including time on mechanical ventilator, days in intensive care unit and mortality (although this first study will not be powered for these measures)

The Company plans to start the study within the next several weeks and expects recruitment to take 3-6 months (depending on COVID-19 rates at study sites)

Potential Expanded COVID-19 Program as the Next Step:

If the initial Phase 2 study results demonstrate adequate safety/tolerability and efficacy on physiological variables, Windtree would plan to initiate two additional clinical trials. One study would more fully assess the impact of KL4 surfactant on clinical endpoints such as time on mechanical ventilation, time in the ICU, mortality. The second study would be to utilize the Company's novel and proprietary Aerosolized Delivery System (ADS) to aerosolize and deliver the KL4 surfactant noninvasively in COVID-19 patients that are at high risk of respiratory failure with an intent to avoid mechanical ventilation, similar to the Company's respiratory distress syndrome studies in preterm infants. Further details will be available at a future date.

"Given the pronounced impact of respiratory failure in COVID-19 infected patients, the scientific understanding of the role of surfactant in these patients and Windtree's history of several preclinical and clinical studies across acute lung conditions, we had a call to action that we wanted to address with a program designed and executed in collaboration with top institutions and experts," said Craig Fraser, CEO and president of Windtree Therapeutics. "Additionally, we have engaged with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and plan to continue those discussions as the program transitions to clinical execution of this study and in planning for follow-on work."

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate istaroxime being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock in heart failure. Windtree is also developing AEROSURF® as a non-invasive surfactant treatment for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, as well as evaluating other uses for its synthetic KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute pulmonary conditions including lung injury due to viral, chemical and radiation induced insults. Also in its portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

