Windtree Therapeutics' Aerosolized KL4 Surfactant Preclinical Data in Influenza Presented at the 2018 American Thoracic Society Meeting

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present the results of this study at the ATS meeting as there is a growing threat of both pandemic and seasonal influenza-associated pneumonia carrying a high morbidity and mortality. Aerosolized KL4 surfactant has the potential to address a significant unmet need to protect the lungs and improve outcomes in patients with severe influenza pneumonia," commented Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Support from a Phase I SBIR contract under the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) provided us this opportunity to evaluate the use of KL4 surfactant after exposure to a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain. We are grateful for the support provided by the NIH for this study. Windtree plans to pursue additional funding to support further exploration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant as a potential medical countermeasure for treating influenza-associated lung injury and other lung threat agents."

In this preclinical study, aerosolized KL4 surfactant was compared to treatment with a daily oral dose of an antiviral, oseltamivir, alone (Tamiflu®, Genentech) and placebo controls beginning 24 hours after exposure to the highly pathogenic H5N1 (A/Vietnam1203/04) influenza strain. In addition to survival, ferrets were evaluated for clinical signs of influenza infection and lung histopathology changes.

Analysis from this study indicate that KL4 surfactant treatment substantially improved survival and reduced lung injury from influenza infection based on a histopathologic evaluation of the lungs. KL4-surfactant treated animals showed an 80 percent survival that was the same as those receiving the oseltamivir. This is in comparison to controls where only a 20 percent survival was seen. The KL4 surfactant treatment group also showed fewer clinical signs of influenza when compared with animals receiving oseltamivir.

"These early proof-of-concept data evaluating aerosolized KL4 surfactant for treatment of a lethal flu strain, are especially encouraging. There is an urgent need to develop new therapeutic candidates that have the potential to prevent severe life-threatening complications of influenza, improve patient outcomes, and provide more and better options for monotherapy and combination therapy with existing antivirals. These data represent progress toward a potentially effective and efficient therapeutic to prevent lung injury associated with influenza, particularly when highly lethal, pandemic strains are involved," said Dr. Robert Segal, Senior Vice-President, Clinical Development and Academic Affairs, Windtree Therapeutics. Dr. Segal, the study's principle investigator, conducted this research in collaboration with the Battelle Biomedical Research Center (BBRC), in West Jefferson, OH.

Influenza viruses are consistently responsible for an average of 20,000 deaths and over 100,000 hospitalizations per year in the United States, and up to 500,000 deaths world-wide annually. KL4 surfactant is being evaluated as a multi-use medical countermeasure (MCM) against a variety of threat agents affecting the lung including avian influenza. While KL4 surfactant is not a traditional antiviral drug, its properties as an exogenous surfactant replacement therapy to maintain alveolar patency, and to supplement inactivated surfactant in severely inflamed lungs, and its immune-modulatory properties supports the goals of developing therapeutic interventions with broad activity that target host factors involved in reducing lung injury and immunopathology.

This project was funded in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN272201500027C. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health or Battelle Biomedical Research Center.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Windtree's proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and novel drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. Windtree is focused initially on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants and believes that its proprietary technology may make it possible, over time, to develop a pipeline of KL4 surfactant product candidates to address a variety of respiratory diseases for which there are few or no approved therapies.

