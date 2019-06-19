Windtree Therapeutics to Host Research & Development Day in New York City on June 25

WARRINGTON, Pa., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on developing drug product candidates and medical device technologies to address acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, announced today that it will host a research and development (R&D) day in New York City on Tuesday, June 25 from 8:00 am – 9:30 am EDT.

The R&D Day will feature presentations of Windtree's two lead therapeutic areas of acute heart failure and respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants delivered by key thought leaders in these respective fields. Marco Metra, MD, from the University and Civil Hospitals of Brescia, Italy, will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with heart failure, and Fernando Moya, MD, from the Coastal Children's Services and New Hanover Regional Medical Center, will discuss the unmet medical need in treating premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome. Both Dr. Metra and Dr. Moya will present recently released trial data and be available to answer questions following the event.

Windtree Therapeutics' management team will provide an overview of the Company's clinical and business development strategy, including ongoing clinical programs and emerging research projects in therapeutic areas such as acute heart failure, genetically associated hypertension, and respiratory distress syndrome (RDS).

Marco Metra, MD is Professor of Cardiology and Director of the Institute of Cardiology of the Department of Medical and Surgical Specialties, Radiological Sciences and Public Health of the University and Civil Hospitals of Brescia, Italy. He is Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Heart Failure, the official journal of the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), Senior Consulting Editor of the European Heart Journal and member of the Editorial board of many other scientific journals. The European Journal of Heart Failure now ranks 6th among the cardiology journals according to its 2017 impact factor analysis and 4th according to the CiteScore analysis. His research activity is focused on treatment of heart failure and its comorbidities. He has had a leading role in multiple trials of new therapies in patients with heart failure. He is the ex-officio member of the board of HFA, a fellow of HFA, ESC, the Heart Failure Society of America, a member of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC) and many other scientific societies. He is author of more than 600 articles in peer-reviewed journals with a current google scholar H index of 87.

Fernando Moya, MD is the President and CEO of Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC, Medical Director of the Children's Hospital and Associate Director of Neonatology at New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). He is also a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Most recently he was Professor of Pediatrics and Endowed, Tenured Director of the Division of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine at the University of Texas – Houston Medical School. Dr. Moya is board certified in Pediatrics and Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. He has been involved in clinical research throughout his career and has been the Principal Investigator for two pivotal trials of new products that resulted in FDA approval. He has over 70 peer-reviewed publications in Pediatrics, The Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Pediatrics, Pediatric Research, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Journal of Perinatology, American Journal of Perinatology among other journals. Also, he has written 16 invited articles and 22 book chapters. Dr. Moya has given over 150 guest lectures in more than 25 countries. He graduated with maximum distinction and completed his pediatric residency at the Catholic University of Chile. He then completed his Neonatology fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine.

About Istaroxime

Istaroxime is a first-in-class, dual action, luso-inotropic agent in clinical development for the treatment of acute heart failure. Istaroxime is an intravenously administered agent with a potent positive inotropic agent that increases myocardial contractility through inhibition of Na+/K+-ATPase. In addition, it facilitates myocardial relaxation through activation of the SERCA2a calcium pump on the sarcoplasmic reticulum and reduction in cytoplasmic calcium in order to increase fill and follow on stroke volume.

About AEROSURF®

AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation) is a novel, investigational combination drug/device product that combines Windtree's proprietary KL4 surfactant and aerosolization technologies. AEROSURF is being developed to potentially reduce or eliminate the need for endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation in the treatment of premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). AEROSURF has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA's Fast Track program expedites the review of new drugs that treat serious or life-threatening conditions and address unmet medical needs.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical and medical device company focused on the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. Windtree has three lead clinical development programs and multiple pre-clinical programs spanning respiratory and cardiovascular disease states, including istaroxime, a novel, dual-acting agent being developed to improve cardiac function in patients with acute heart failure with a potentially improved side effect profile compared to existing treatments; AEROSURF®, an innovative combination drug/device product candidate that is designed to deliver the Company's proprietary synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant non-invasively to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS); and rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product being developed to target hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles in the important group of patients with resistant hypertension. Windtree also has multiple pre-clinical products including potential heart failure therapies delivered orally that are based on SERCA2a mechanism of action.

