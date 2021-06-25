Windward Advances The Science Of Reading With Leading U.S. Educators At Free Webinar

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. EST , The Windward Institute will present a free webinar , Unsiloing Science: Connecting Schools and Literacy Researchers, featuring leading educators from across the United States. Panelists include Akeela Azcuy, Ph.D., Manhattan Literacy Academy (New York, NY) ; Claudia Koochek, Head of School at Westmark School (Encino, CA) ; Ben Powers, DBA, Head of School at Southport School (Southport, CT) ; and Jamie Williamson, EdS , Head of School at The Windward School and Director of The Windward Institute (White Plains, NY and New York City, NY).

This webinar will cover the sustainability and scalability of school-based models that integrate the Science of Reading and supporting evidence-based practices. "When educators are empowered to work collaboratively with literacy researchers, we move closer towards reading achievement for all students," states Jamie Williamson, EdS.

Register at thewindwardschool.org/unsiloing-science.

About The Windward Institute

The Windward Institute is a division of and serves The Windward School and the broader educational community by providing research-based professional development; forming partnerships with leading education institutions; advocating for students with language-based learning disabilities; and expanding The Windward School's reputation and expertise.

www.thewindwardschool.org/wi

About The Windward School

Internationally recognized co-ed, independent day school with three campuses in White Plains, NY, and New York City, NY, for students in grades 1-9 with language-based learning disabilities like dyslexia, Windward's objective is to remediate and return students to a mainstream educational environment. www.thewindwardschool.org

What is the Science of Reading?

SoR encompasses findings from decades of scientifically based research across multiple fields and disciplines. It underlies the fact that the brain is plastic and has to rewire and rearrange for proficient reading. SoR provides a framework and evidence for the development of reading and writing; informs best practices in teaching these skills; explains why students may vary in their reading development; and identifies directions for the assessment, prevention, and remediation of reading difficulties.

SOURCE The Windward Institute