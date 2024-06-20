Windward and RightShip Partner to Enable ESG Transparency & Comprehensive Risk Management for Chartering Operations

Windward's Maritime AI risk insights will be integrated with RightShip's ESG and safety platform, enabling safe, compliant, and sustainable chartering operations

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, and RightShip , the leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focused digital maritime platform, announced today a partnership to enable cross platform data sharing. The partnership will see Windward's sanctions insights integrated into RightShip's platform and vetting workflow.

The partnership aims to address the growing challenges faced by the maritime industry, including regulatory compliance , safety concerns related to the "dark fleet," and ESG pressures by providing comprehensive visibility in both pre and post fixture operations.

Rightship's customers will now have the option to access Windward's cutting edge AI-powered insights, including all deceptive shipping practices such as STS meetings, dark activities, and GNSS manipulation along with the existing comprehensive ESG and safety data. This provides an unparalleled solution for safe, compliant, and sustainable chartering workflows. Second and third lines of defense will be able to use the Windward platform for deeper investigations into vessels flagged during the screening process. Additionally, Windward vessel reports will be available on demand in the RightStore.

This integration enhances efficiency and risk assessment by offering multi-source insights from both RightShip and Windward. Customers can access tailored risk insights, including Windward's recently launched Organization Defined Risk, via the RightShip platform for comprehensive pre-fixture screening and post-fixture monitoring, ensuring the safe delivery of cargo.

Steen Brodsgaard Lund, Chief Executive Officer of RightShip, stated: "RightShip is committed to enhancing the safety and sustainability of the maritime value chain and increasing transparency to empower our customers to make informed decisions. Through our partnership with Windward, we aim to enable users to navigate the maritime industry's growing complexities, ensuring they remain compliant, minimise risks, and maintain confidence in their trading activities."

"We are excited about the synergies this partnership brings between Windward and RightShip. By adding our advanced Maritime AI capabilities to RightShip's comprehensive ESG data, we are empowering users to navigate the complexities of maritime operations with clarity and confidence", said Ami Daniel, Co-founder & CEO of Windward. "Now, more than 900 customers will have an easier, frictionless, and data-driven way to trade with confidence."

About RightShip

Established in 2001, RightShip is a leading global ESG focused digital maritime platform, providing expertise in global safety, sustainability and social responsibility practices. Founded with the mission to drive operational improvements in the global shipping industry, more than 800 customers use RightShip's due diligence, environmental and inspections services to help them manage risk and improve overall maritime safety standards.

https://www.rightship.com/

About Windward

Windward (LSE: WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward's Maritime AI supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from energy supermajors, shipowners, mining companies, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, insurers, and governmental organizations.

For more information visit: https://windward.ai/ .

