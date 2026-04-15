Windward and Vantor Partner to Eliminate Blind Spots in Maritime Domain Awareness with Always-On Intelligence

Integrating Vantor's space-based intelligence capabilities with Windward's Maritime AI™ platform enables continuous custody and tracking of dark vessels at global scale

LONDON and WASHINGTON and WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward , the leading Maritime AI intelligence company, and Vantor , the leading provider of unified spatial intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Vantor's space-based Sentry™ persistent monitoring system into Windward's Maritime AI™ platform. The integration provides defense, intelligence, and commercial customers with an automated system that continuously detects and tracks maritime activity at global scale.

Maritime domain awareness (MDA) has long been constrained by fragmented sensors and siloed workflows. Detection happens in one system, identity verification and behavioral analysis in another, forcing analysts to manually connect signals across AIS, RF, SAR, and electro-optical imagery. This fragmentation breaks custody—especially for vessels that intentionally go dark.

This partnership eliminates that gap by integrating Sentry directly into Windward's platform, connecting vessel detection, identity, and behavior into a single, continuous intelligence loop. The result is a persistent, automated intelligence layer that transforms MDA from reactive analysis into a continuous, decision-ready system.

"From the Indo-Pacific to the Arctic, maritime activity is becoming more contested and complex, and adversaries are exploiting the seams between sensors, disabling AIS and masking identity faster than traditional workflows can keep pace," said Peter Wilczynski, Chief Product Officer at Vantor. "Windward has built a powerful intelligence layer that unifies maritime signals, and with Sentry, we're adding the orchestration and identity layer that closes that gap to create an end-to-end monitoring system that delivers automated, persistent intelligence at the pace of real-world activity."

Sentry, Vantor's automated persistent monitoring system, drives automated multi-sensor tasking of Vantor's high-resolution electro-optical (EO) imaging constellation and third-party synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors for broad-area search, enabling seamless SAR-to-EO tip-and-cue workflows without manual intervention. This moves operators from detection to confirmation in a single continuous process.

This system feeds vessel detections to Sentry's AI-powered fingerprinting capability, which generates a canonical identity for each vessel based on imagery-derived characteristics to maintain custody across sensors, time, and geography—even when vessels disable AIS or never transmit at all. These fingerprints are fused with Windward's intelligence stack, including AIS and RF data, creating a unified operational picture across detection, identity, and behavior at global scale.

Beyond vessel tracking, the integration extends persistent monitoring from sea to port infrastructure. Sentry continuously analyzes port activity using Vantor's 20-plus-year historical satellite imagery archive to establish patterns of life, assess capacity, and track turnaround dynamics over time. This creates a continuous intelligence layer that integrates directly with Windward's Early Detection capability, enabling operators to both detect and explain anomalies—not just flag them.

"This is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver the most comprehensive, decision-ready maritime intelligence available," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "Dark activity has been one of the hardest problems in maritime domain awareness, no single source of intelligence is sufficient to track vessel activity. By integrating Vantor's Sentry system, we are closing the loop between detection and identity, enabling our customers to produce high-confidence intelligence on vessels of interest continuously, even when they go dark."

The Vantor integration further strengthens Windward's multi-source intelligence architecture, complementing AIS, SAR, EO, RF, and proprietary AI models with a persistent, space-based orchestration layer. Together, the partners are delivering a fully fused operational picture that enables defense agencies, law enforcement, and commercial operators to anticipate threats, enforce sovereignty, and act with confidence across the maritime domain.

About Vantor

Vantor is forging the new frontier of spatial intelligence to unlock a more autonomous, interoperable world. We give decision makers and operators the power to build a unified intelligence picture, delivering the clarity they need to navigate what's happening now and shape what's coming next. We fuse data from the world's most capable imaging satellites with real-time sensor feeds from space, air, and ground to create an AI-ready digital replica of Earth. Our spatial intelligence platform automates every part of the cycle—from tasking to collection to production—to update and analyze this foundation at the pace of change. Our products drive deeper mission-critical insights and connect the next generation of autonomous systems across the defense, intelligence, and commercial landscape.

To learn more, visit www.vantor.com

About Windward

Windward is the leading Maritime AI™ company, delivering mission-grade, multi-source intelligence for all maritime-based operations. By fusing AIS data, remote sensing signals, proprietary AI models, and Generative AI, Windward provides a 360° view of global maritime activity so defense and intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and commercial leaders can anticipate threats, protect critical assets, and stay in control at sea. Windward offers professional services combining customers' data and workflows to build customized, agentic solutions.

For more information, visit: https://windward.ai/

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SOURCE Windward and Vantor