Windward Announces 'Sea: The Future 2020' Conference to be held at Trinity House, London, on May 20

Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward, said: "The maritime ecosystem is facing unprecedented challenges: from new environmental regulations, to security threats, to ever-evolving compliance demands. Meeting these challenges often requires organizations to sail fast just to stand still. Turning them into opportunities calls for the adoption of new technologies, new strategies and new partnerships. Sea: The Future 2020 is the perfect setting to make this happen."

Line Dahle, Chief Customer Officer of Gard AS, said of the inaugural Sea: The Future: "Honestly one of the best and most relevant conferences I've ever been to. The networking was amazing, directly leading to visits from potential partners to discuss collaboration. I'm very much looking forward to Sea: The Future 2020."

Ben Hubbard, Founder & CEO of Parsyl, said: "Sea: The Future 2019 was the best event I've attended since starting Parsyl. The unique approach of bringing together different parts of the maritime ecosystem - tech, insurance, government, finance - really worked. It was great to see a fellow startup exerting some intellectual leadership."

Confirmed speakers for Sea: The Future 2020 include former BP CEO and Windward Chairman, The Lord Browne of Madingley; Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA) Founder & CEO, Daniela Fernandez; Former Deputy Secretary of State, Tony Blinken; and Bunker Holding CEO, Keld Demant.

About 'Sea: The Future'

This is the second year Sea: The Future is being held. It'll again take place at London's Trinity House. Delegates will hear from maritime leaders on how technology can help meet the challenges of new environmental, compliance and safety regulations, while improving the customer experience. They'll see which tech-driven business models are emerging; explore how new technologies and data can give their organization a competitive edge; and explore partnership opportunities with the entrepreneurs building the next generation of maritime tech.

For more information, visit: www.seathefutureconference.com

About Windward

Windward marries big data, AI and maritime expertise to make the seas safer, and help the maritime ecosystem thrive. Its technology helps companies comply with sanctions; assists governments in curtailing smuggling and people-trafficking; and enables marine insurers to optimize risk selection and improve profitability. Since its founding in 2010, the company has raised funds from investors including Salesforce Chairman & CEO, Marc Benioff; former CIA Director, David Petraeus; XL Innovate; Aleph; and Horizons Ventures. The company is headquartered in Tel-Aviv, with an office in London.

