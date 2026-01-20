Windward Appoints Jon Goldman as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Expansion of Mission-Grade Maritime Intelligence

Former Exiger executive brings proven track record scaling AI-powered, mission-critical platforms across commercial and government markets

LONDON and WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, the leader in mission-grade Maritime AI™, today announced the appointment of Jon Goldman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Goldman will lead Windward's global revenue organization as the company accelerates growth across defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and commercial sectors that depend on real-time maritime intelligence to secure global trade and protect critical operations at sea.

Goldman brings more than 25 years of experience scaling enterprise software companies and intelligence platforms and executing go-to-market strategies around AI-powered, mission-critical solutions. Most recently, he served as President of Exiger's Commercial Business, where he helped accelerate growth, expand enterprise adoption, and scale a category-defining platform across public sector, regulated industries, and global supply chains.

"Maritime operations today demand intelligence that is continuous, predictive, and built for action," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "Jon is a proven growth leader with deep experience scaling mission-critical, AI-powered platforms across commercial and government markets. As Windward expands our U.S. footprint and advances toward more agentic, outcome-driven Maritime AI, Jon's leadership will help us accelerate adoption, strengthen our go-to-market execution, and deliver even greater operational value to customers worldwide."

"Maritime operations today demand intelligence that is continuous, predictive, and built for action," said Jon Goldman, incoming CRO at Windward. "Windward is setting the standard for how advanced AI, including the next evolution toward agentic AI, shapes real-world maritime activity. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive maritime intelligence platform, and I'm excited to help scale this mission-ready solution to the operators and businesses that rely on it every day."

Goldman joins Windward at a pivotal moment as heightened geopolitical tensions, expanding sanctions regimes, and evolving maritime security threats have driven unprecedented demand for advanced maritime intelligence capabilities across government and commercial sectors. As a leader in Maritime AI™, Windward is uniquely positioned to address this expanding market, delivering a predictive, multi-source intelligence solution that enables organizations to maintain an operational and strategic advantage in an increasingly complex maritime environment.

About Windward

Windward is the leading Maritime AI™ company, delivering mission-grade, multi-source intelligence for all maritime-based operations. By fusing AIS data, remote sensing signals, proprietary AI models, and Generative AI, Windward provides a 360° view of global maritime activity so defense and intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and commercial leaders can anticipate threats, protect critical assets, and stay in control at sea. Windward offers professional FDE (Forward Deploy Engineers) services combining customers' data and workflows to build customized, agentic solutions.

For more information, visit: https://windward.ai/

