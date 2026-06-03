Windward Appoints Vice Admiral Bob Sharp as Chief Maritime Intelligence Officer to Advance Mission-Grade Maritime AI

Former Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence brings unparalleled national security expertise to Windward's leadership

LONDON and WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, the leader in mission-grade Maritime AI™, today announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) Sharp, retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral, as Chief Maritime Intelligence Officer (CMIO). One of the most distinguished figures in maritime and national security intelligence, Sharp brings decades of experience at the highest levels of the U.S. defense and intelligence establishment, and will work directly with Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder, to shape Windward's intelligence strategy and deepen its engagement with defense, government, commercial and national security customers worldwide.

Vice Admiral Bob Sharp (Ret.), newly appointed Chief Maritime Intelligence Officer at Windward

Sharp's career spans 34 years as a career Naval Intelligence Officer, culminating in his role as Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), where he led one of the nation's premier intelligence agencies, overseeing more than 14,000 personnel operating across 120 locations worldwide. He previously served as Director of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office (NMIO) and Commanding Officer of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), giving him leadership experience with three of the U.S. government's most consequential maritime and geospatial intelligence organizations. He also served as Director for Intelligence at U.S. Special Operations Command.

"Bob Sharp is one of the most respected figures in maritime and national security intelligence in the world, and we are proud to welcome him as Chief Maritime Intelligence Officer for Windward," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "Bob is a true authority in maritime intelligence, having led the NGA, ONI, and NMIO, and his unmatched expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we advance our Maritime AI™ capabilities to meet the rigorous demands of our customers. We are honored to have him join us."

"Windward has done something genuinely impressive, building a maritime intelligence solution that is not only technically advanced but operationally instrumental to the people who need it most," said Bob Sharp, incoming Chief Maritime Intelligence Officer at Windward. "The maritime domain has never been more congested, contested or more consequential to global security, and Windward's ability to deliver continuous, predictive, decision-ready intelligence at scale is exactly what operators and policymakers need."

Sharp joins Windward at a moment of accelerating demand for advanced maritime intelligence, as geopolitical tensions, expanding sanctions regimes, and evolving threats at sea drive unprecedented urgency across government and commercial sectors. His appointment underscores Windward's commitment to providing solutions that meet the most rigorous standards of the defense, security and intelligence communities as the company advances toward more agentic, outcome-driven Maritime AI capabilities.

About Windward

Windward is the leading Maritime AI™ company, delivering mission-grade, multi-source intelligence for all maritime-based operations. By fusing AIS data, remote sensing signals, proprietary AI models, and Generative AI, Windward provides a 360° view of global maritime activity so defense and intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and commercial leaders can anticipate threats, protect critical assets, and stay in control at sea. Windward offers professional services combining customers' data and workflows to build customized, agentic solutions.

For more information, visit: https://windward.ai/

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SOURCE Windward