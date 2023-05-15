Windward Consulting Announces Service Reliability Offering Powered by ServiceNow

Leading provider of IT consulting and Elite Partner of ServiceNow launches Service Reliability offering to help streamline workflows and provide seamless end-to-end user experiences.

HERNDON, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward Consulting Group , a leading provider of consulting in IT service and operations management, and security operations, today announced its Service Reliability offering powered by ServiceNow. The collaboration will focus on helping businesses optimize their workflows and drive more value out of ServiceNow.

Today's enterprises rely on unparalleled performance and uptime standards from IT operations providers. As companies increase investments in digital transformation, innovation and reliability become even more key to success. Downtime can be costly but also impact customer churn and employee productivity. Rather than avoiding these complex problems, Windward Consulting Group confronts them with a deep understanding of the IT ecosystem, creating streamlined workflows and seamless end-to-end user experiences. As a result, Windward Consulting Group clients achieve faster business growth and success.

"There are three core components to Service Reliability, similar to three legs to a stool. They are all interconnected and dependent on each other. These three areas are service management, operations management and security operations," said Sean McDermott, CEO of Windward Consulting Group. "This new offering, powered by ServiceNow, provides businesses with a unified platform approach and ensures applications and services are available all the time."

A ServiceNow Elite Partner, Windward Consulting supports ServiceNow customers through over 25 years of experience in IT Operations implementations. In its newest Service Reliability offering, Windward Consulting provides strategies to significantly enhance digital transformation efforts.

"We've always been an active participant at the ServiceNow's Knowledge Conference over the years," said McDermott. "As our partnership with ServiceNow continues to grow, attending this annual conference is just a reminder of the impact ServiceNow has had on our customers in their digital transformation journey."

Windward Consulting is a gold-level sponsor at ServiceNow's Knowledge 2023 event.

For more information on Windward's ServiceNow offerings, please visit https://windward.com/ .

About Windward Consulting Group

Founded in 1997, Windward Consulting delivers Service Management, AIOps, and DevOps solutions using a unique blend of expert process knowledge, technology acumen and deep operational experience. This combination of skills enables Windward to serve as a trusted partner to a number of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies and Federal Agencies. Since its inception, Windward Consulting has supported over 500 clients around the globe with more than 3,000 projects. Strategic Thinking, Real World Results. For more information: www.windward.com

