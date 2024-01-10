Windward Launches a new Customizable User Experience & Interface to its Ocean Freight Visibility Solution Boosting Logistics Operations

The new UX/UI is designed to enhance supply chain management by offering customization options tailored to users' specific needs and operational requirements

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, announced today the launch of its new customizable user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) designed specifically for the supply chain and logistics sector. This significant update aims to transform supply chain management by providing an unprecedented level of customization that meets the unique needs and operational demands of users, thereby making the complex nature of ocean freight operations more efficient and at scale.

Continue Reading
New Ocean Freight Visibility Interface. Credit: Windward
As geopolitical events around the world from Ukraine to the Red Sea severely impact the supply chain, adaptability is becoming increasingly important for logistics operators. The number of course deviations by cargo vessels in the area connecting the Arabian Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea increased by 336% in October-November 2023 compared to previous months.

The new UX/UI from Windward introduces a range of intuitive features that streamline operations and enable stakeholders to make decisions rapidly based on relevant, timely insights and exceptions. Users can now strategically group their shipments by various criteria such as purchase orders, vessels, ports of loading, and more, offering comprehensive insights and critical events. The efficient sorting feature allows for quick identification of exceptions and prioritization of urgent deliveries by sorting shipments by their estimated time of arrival (ETA). Operators can also drill down into grouped shipments for focused management and customized column placements to suit individual operational roles and preferences, optimizing user experience and workflow. 

"We are excited to introduce our new user interface and user experience which was designed to cater to our customers' unique needs and preferences while improving efficiency. This is especially important today when the global supply chain faces yet more turbulence with the Red Sea crisis," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder & CEO of Windward. "This new update is designed to provide our users with an unparalleled level of control united with best-in-class AI insights and actionable visibility. This combination makes their operations more efficient and responsive to today's dynamic market demands and allows them to conduct more business with confidence."

The operational benefits of Windward's new UX/UI are substantial. The interface is customizable, allowing for personalized dashboard configurations. The UI is embeddable and can be effortlessly integrated into existing systems via API, and the AI insights merge seamlessly into existing workflow tools, enhancing productivity. The customer-centric design ensures that client needs are at the forefront. Users can leverage proactive AI insights for advanced shipment management, identifying risks and opportunities ahead of time. Furthermore, the UX/UI is designed to facilitate better communication, allowing users to share their analyses and insights via a link to other stakeholders promoting alignment and collaboration within teams.

About Windward

Windward (LSE: WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward's Maritime AI supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from oil supermajors, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, shippers, insurers and governmental organizations.

For more information visit: https://windward

