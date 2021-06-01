Windward Life Care Earns SAGECare Certification for Competency in Caring for Aging LGBT People

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Windward Life Care (www.windwardlifecare.com), San Diego County's premier aging services firm, is proud to announce it has earned a Silver Level certification for 2021 from SAGECare (https://sageusa.care). The certification recognizes Windward Life Care's cultural competency and training in serving the county's LGBTQ+ community.

Windward Life Care provides Aging Life Care Management®; expert in-home care; and licensed, private nursing services for aging people throughout San Diego County.

"This recognition from SAGECare is especially meaningful to us during Pride month," said Susan Valoff, LCSW, C-ASWCM, CDP, vice president of Windward Life Care. "We know that LGBTQ+ seniors face unique challenges and discrimination when seeking caregiving solutions, senior housing options, and other aging-related services. Windward's commitment to understanding these challenges and helping our valued clients navigate them is a hallmark of our supportive care."

SAGECare is a division of SAGE (www.sageusa.org), a national organization that offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBTQ+ older people and their caregivers. SAGECare Silver Level certification recognizes healthcare and social service agencies where 40% of employees and administrators have participated in LGBTQ+ aging-related training, delivered by a SAGECare-approved trainer. SAGECare credentials are earned annually.

"We are honored to have received Silver Level certification for the second year in a row," said Valoff. "At Windward Life Care and Windward Home Health, we assess each client's goals and care needs to develop a customized plan of care. We take into account the client's unique identity, including their religious/spiritual beliefs, cultural background, sexual orientation, gender identity, and family structure."

About Windward Life Care

Windward Life Care is San Diego County's premier aging services firm, providing Aging Life Care™ Management, in-home care, and licensed, home health nursing services. Windward's discerning recruitment,rigorous training, and continual supervision of professional caregivers set it apart from other home care providers. The interdisciplinary professional team at Windward is composed of leaders in the Aging Life Care Association. Visit www.windwardlifecare.com to learn more.

AGING LIFE CARE™ is a trademark of the Aging Life Care Association (ALCA). Only ALCA members are authorized to use this term to identify their services.

