Windward Life Care Wins The San Diego Union-Tribune's Top Workplaces Award For 2019

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward Life Care is proud to announce it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 distinction by The San Diego Union-Tribune. The honor is based on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage , LLC, that measures multiple aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. The award comes as Windward Life Care launches a subsidiary company, Windward Home Health, and confirms that the company's work culture is second to none in the aging services industry.

"We feel deeply honored by this recognition reflecting our diverse staff's actual impressions of their work environment," said Susan Valoff, LCSW, C-ASWCM, Vice President of Windward Life Care. "At Windward, we strive to make each employee feel valued and appreciated for who they are and their unique contributions to our team. Happier and more engaged staff stay in their jobs longer, and our clients ultimately benefit from this consistency and quality in their care."

As a Windward employee testimonial attests, "Windward Life Care appreciates their employees and it shows. This has been by far the best place of employment of the agencies I have worked for."

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

Locally owned and operated, Windward Life Care is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. Employing over 150 office and caregiving staff, it has served more than 2,000 older and disabled adults since opening its doors in 2004. Windward has grown to become one of San Diego County's premier aging services firms. As members of the Aging Life Care Association®, Windward Life Care's care managers specialize in dementia care, complex family situations, mental health issues, healthcare advocacy, and helping clients age well with a sense of purpose. Windward's recently launched subsidiary, Windward Home Health, draws on the same award-winning work culture, adding licensed skilled nursing to the many services Windward provides.

Windward's professional staff comprises administrative employees, certified Aging Life Care™ managers, home care aides, registered nurses, and social workers. All employees are supported in their professional growth, encouraged to innovate, offered flexibility, and rewarded with an excellent benefits package. Additional perks include fun team-building activities that offer creative ways for staff, who often work out in the field, to connect with one another.

Windward Life Care is San Diego County's premier aging services firm providing Aging Life Care™ Management, expert in-home care, and skilled nursing services. Windward's discerning recruitment and rigorous training of professional caregivers sets it apart from other home care providers. Each individual client has a personalized plan for aging well. The interdisciplinary professional team at Windward is composed of leaders in the Aging Life Care Association®. Visit www.windwardlifecare.com to learn more.

AGING LIFE CARE™ is a trademark of the Aging Life Care Association®. Only ALCA Members are authorized to use this term to identify their services.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

