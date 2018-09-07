Windward Partners with IHS Markit to Boost Maritime Risk Modelling for Insurers, Governments and Shipping Cos

TEL AVIV, Israel, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Windward, the pioneering maritime risk analytics startup, today announced a strategic agreement with IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, to provide the latest data on vessel features, casualties and ports state control.

The agreement will enable Windward to further enhance its risk modelling capabilities, and ensure its customers continue to benefit from the most accurate maritime data and analytics tools.

Ami Daniel, Windward CEO, said: "IHS Markit has the broadest and best shipping database in the world. Windward has the most advanced dynamic data in the maritime space. Put them together, and you now have an incredibly strong proposition for our customers in marine insurance, government and shipping. Moreover, we see this agreement as just the beginning of what we expect will become a deep and meaningful relationship between Windward and IHS Markit."

Guy Sear, Executive Director for Maritime & Trade at IHS Markit, said: "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Windward as it ensures the customers targeted receive the highest quality of data possible to assist them in their decision making."

Windward operates across several business lines, enabling marine insurers to select and price risk more accurately, reducing losses and helping governments, and organizations like the UN Security Council, discover vessels that may pose a threat.

About Windward

Windward is a global leader in maritime risk analytics: it helps organizations, including marine insurers, governments and law enforcement, understand maritime risk, enabling them to take better actions to manage it. Based in Tel Aviv and London, Windward is backed by world-renowned investors, including XL Innovate, Aleph, Horizons Ventures, Marc Benioff and Lord Browne. To learn more, visit: http://www.wnwd.com

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. To learn more, visit: www.ihsmarkit.com

