Windward Secures Long-Term AIS Data Feeds Through 2030

New signed data agreements provide Windward with quality AIS data, fortifying Windward's unparalleled insights with one of the largest terrestrial data networks

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI company, announced a data-sharing agreement with S&P Global Market Intelligence , provider of information services and solutions to global markets. This collaboration will deliver Windward with the most comprehensive aggregated AIS data, leveraging one of the largest terrestrial data networks, and over 6,000 vessels equipped with onboard receivers. The agreement ensures continuous, high-quality data provision through 2030.

In the age of AI, data has become the most precious commodity driving innovation across industries. Through this agreement, Windward has secured access to the industry's most reliable and expansive AIS data feeds thus ensuring it can confidently deliver unparalleled insights to its users.

"Data is the fuel that feeds our Maritime AI Insights, and the security of its provision is something we take extremely seriously," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-founder of Windward. "The insights our platform provides are core to our clients' businesses, and our long-term approach to data security ensures we can provide uninterrupted service, as they navigate the increasingly complex landscape of global trade."

Windward's robust data repository which now includes S&P Global Market Intelligence's data as well as 12+ years of aggregated data from more than 120 carriers, 1,400+ ports and terminals, 5,500 container vessels, sailing schedules, meteorological data, and additional AIS data – fuel Windward's advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics models. This powerful data integration enables the delivery of actionable insights that empower more informed decision-making, drive operational efficiency, and enhance strategic outcomes for customers.

"S&P Global Market Intelligence's combined Terrestrial and Vessel AIS data provides our customers with real-time, comprehensive, and constant global vessel tracking coverage; from land to sea" said Jack Power, Managing Director Global Intelligence & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence "We are delighted that Windward will have the opportunity to leverage the high veracity of our AIS data."

About Windward

Windward (LSE: WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward's Maritime AI supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from energy supermajors, shipowners, mining companies, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, insurers, and governmental organizations.

For more information visit: https://windward.ai/.

