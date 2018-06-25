Windward Travel Club Adds New Exclusive Experiences for Members

Windward Travel Club has been growing steadily since its founding in 2012. It has been a mission of Windward Travel Club to attract sophisticated members from the higher end and match their needs with exclusive properties and services. Moreover, Windward Travel Club has been constantly looking to ensure that the members feel like a community and has organized many bonding events such as the annual golf tournaments and parties. This results in some of the highest member satisfaction ratings among destination clubs.

Ever since its founding, the travel club has continued to improve its award-winning concierge system (see details at Windward travel club). The Windward Travel concierge team is skilled at arranging unforgettable experiences for special occasions and this service has come to be known as The Windward Experience. Many weddings, honeymoons, corporate events and birthday parties have been organized by the team at the various exclusive properties.

Windward Travel Club continues to be close to its members and caters to their unique needs by growing the Club with properties and experiences that best fit with the lifestyle and wishes of its sophisticated members.

