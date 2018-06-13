Windward Travel Club signs on its 1000th member

Windward Travel Club has been at the forefront of the destination club industry with a unique combination of high-class properties and tailored services for members. The destination club has built an envious portfolio of holiday and city retreats around the globe. The summer and winter villas cater to holiday travelers and offer a range of exquisite luxuries including private chefs, while the city luxury flats are also very convenient for business people who are on corporate trips. The membership packages offer access to the full amount and types of properties and many of the clients find themselves using the estates the whole year round for different occasions.

Ever since its founding, the travel club has continued to improve its award-winning concierge system (see details at Windward travel club). The Windward Travel concierge team is skilled at arranging unforgettable experiences for special occasions and this service has come to be known as The Windward Experience. Many weddings, honeymoons, corporate events and birthday parties have been organized by the team at the various exclusive properties.

Windward Travel Club will shortly be entering into its sixth year of operation with plenty of satisfied members from around the world. The 1000 members will continue to enjoy additions of exclusive properties and services which contribute to unforgettable vacation experiences.

