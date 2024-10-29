Windward Unveils Early Detection: A Breakthrough in Maritime & Business Intelligence, Uncovering Critical Events, Geopolitical Shifts, and Supply Chain Disruptions Before They Surface

The launch marks significant advancements in maritime intelligence and business insights, leveraging Windward's unique data and AI technology to equip commercial and governmental stakeholders with a competitive edge, providing the necessary context and recommendations to react quickly.

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, announced today the launch of Early Detection, a groundbreaking AI-based solution that identifies anomalies at sea using Windward's proprietary data and advanced algorithms. Early Detection, coupled with MAI Expert™, Windward's generative AI-powered virtual analyst, equips commercial and governmental stakeholders with a competitive advantage with early identification of critical events, and delivers both the context and recommendations necessary for swift and informed action.

The maritime and logistics industries face significant challenges, including a lack of expert manpower, an enormous surface area to monitor, unpredictable weather, geopolitical changes, and a shortage of timely intelligence. These are situations with no prior data or indicators, making it hard to identify emerging risks or anomalies until they have already occurred.

Early Detection addresses these issues by analyzing vast amounts of maritime data to spot irregular activities, thus enabling organizations to passively uncover anomalies or new trends automatically with no required user input. The capability alerts stakeholders to global events that would otherwise remain hidden, such as an increase in vessels loitering in specific locations, or a surge in ships changing their flags even before the cause is apparent.

Early Detection utilizes Windward's proprietary data enhanced with multiple open-source data streams, including news, social media, and in the future, extreme weather and refinery outages (and other data sources of relevance and importance). This enables linking anomalies with relevant external data, providing real-time insights and context as events unfold.

With MAI Expert™ integrated into the solution, it offers multiple expert agents per vertical, so that users gain contextual insights into the anomalies detected as they occur. When Early Detection identifies an anomaly, MAI Expert™ provides possible relevant, contextualised causes, such as illegal trafficking, weather changes, or economic shifts, and recommended actions. Thus enabling users to understand potential underlying factors driving the unusual activities and be the first to respond to them, whether that be marking it as an area of interest, launching an investigation, or taking immediate action .

For governments, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement, Early Detection revolutionizes maritime surveillance by providing leads to analysts about activities that warrant investigation. The most complex challenge of all is finding the "unknown unknowns" - detecting and understanding threats or events that are entirely unanticipated. Early Detection highlights unusual vessel movements, new congregations of vessels, sudden changes in ship registrations, and other anomalies that could indicate security threats or illegal activities. MAI Expert™ then provides the context, such as sanctions evasion, illegal trafficking or fishing. By providing timely, actionable intelligence, Early Detection and MAI Expert™ enable the public sector to focus their resources more effectively, enhancing national security and maritime law enforcement efforts.

Commercial customers—including shippers, insurers, traders, freight forwarders, and bunkering companies—can leverage Early Detection and MAI Expert™ to proactively identify business opportunities and mitigate risks. The capability alerts users to events like sudden increases in port congestion or shifts in shipping routes, allowing them to leverage Early Detection for financial advantage. For example, if vessels begin rerouting to avoid specific areas and opt for longer, safer routes as seen during the Red Sea Crisis earlier this year, bunkering companies can strategically position services along these new paths to meet emerging demand. By understanding these trends and anomalies, businesses can optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance profitability.

"Intelligence is power, and those with the earliest data and insights, inevitably lead the market. Early Detection acts like a crystal ball, eliminating the surprise and chaos around evolving trends or events providing our customers with an unprecedented advantage," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder & CEO of Windward. "Not only does this innovative tool highlight unexpected activities at sea, but coupled with MAI Expert™, it also provides the possible context behind these anomalies and the action that needs to be taken. This empowers our public sector clients with new potential targets and our commercial clients with actionable business intelligence, allowing them to be ahead of the competition, make informed decisions and act swiftly and efficiently. We're excited to bring this game-changing tool to the industry, furthering our mission to revolutionize global trade with AI."

About Windward

Windward (LSE: WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward's Maritime AI supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from energy supermajors, shipowners, mining companies, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, insurers, and governmental organizations.

For more information visit: https://windward.ai/ .

