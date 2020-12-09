NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward Way, a drug and alcohol treatment center, is committed to the total health and well-being of all of its clients. The center wants to ensure safety during this time of rising COVID-19 cases. The center, located in Southern California, provides in-house COVID-19 Rapid Tests to all incoming clients during their intakes before joining the Windward Way community. This test, also called an "antigen test," finds proteins specific to the coronavirus and can indicate if a person has contracted COVID-19, regardless of the person displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Windward Way is using its own lab to administer these tests and results are available within 15 minutes for its clients. The center treats clients from all over the country and understands its responsibility to safeguard the health of each person at its facility through a robust testing strategy.

Windward Way Provides COVID-19 Rapid Tests In Southern California

From being a leader in the field of addiction treatment to being a leader in the implementation of best practices in fighting COVID-19 within addiction rehab centers, Windward Way places safety first. As it has seen increases in substance use during this challenging time, the center believes its potential and current clients should feel comfortable with Windward Way as their choice for addiction treatment services. In addition to the robust testing program, the center requires that:

All Windward Way staff are trained in the transmission and recognition of COVID-19.

Medical staff are available 24 hours a day to address any possible cases immediately.

Protocols are aligned to COVID-19 guidance from federal, state, and local health officials.

Windward Way is fully stocked with PPE supplies to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

Facility cleaning and sanitization, with particular attention paid to high-contact areas, is done regularly and to the highest standards.

Staff and patients adhere to the highest level of sanitary and hygiene practices.

Social distancing measures are maintained and facial coverings for all staff and patients are required.

Wherever possible, meetings and other groups are utilizing a virtual format.

Upon admission, patients are screened by staff regarding potential exposures, travel outside the U.S., and any recent illnesses.

Patients will be provided masks.

Patients who may be COVID-19 positive are treated with respect and dignity. The team will follow internal safety protocols, including isolating the patient and treatment by the medical team.

Policies and procedures are continuously reviewed to ensure best practices as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and local health agencies. Windward Way is dedicated to these safety measures at its treatment facility.

The safety of patients and staff is a top priority for the leadership team. COVID-19 should not stop someone from seeking treatment. For questions or concerns, please contact Windward Way at (855) 942-3455.

For Press Inquiries: Email Us

Related Images

windward-way-provides-covid-19.jpg

Windward Way Provides COVID-19 Rapid Tests In Southern California

Windward Way Provides COVID-19 Rapid Tests In Southern California

Related Links

Watch Video: Windward Way Provides COVID-19 Rapid Tests in Southern California

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPVVsWKWCFI

SOURCE Windward Way Recovery