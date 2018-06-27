Windy City Publishers Releases The Cube by Kelly Fumiko Weiss

CHICAGO, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cube is a massive VR game whose corporation promises it will profit the greater good. But Will and Molly discover that the mysterious symbols around it might set the world on a very different path. Can this pair—one bereaved, the other deeply skeptical—interpret the symbols and crack the code? Or will they set off a chain of events that endangers their lives?

"What if futuristic technology doesn't always have to lead to dystopia? This book explores how our world and relationships might change if we started to figure out how to use our enormous resources to make the world a better place." —Kelly Fumiko Weiss

Kelly Fumiko Weiss is in the field of IT management at a large non-profit organization in Chicago where she focuses on innovative ways to bring social equity via technology. The inspiration for her book came from a dream about a giant cube floating above a stadium, which led her to explore the ways humans can focus the power of even ominous-seeming technology into a source of social and political good. Weiss lives with her family in Illinois, and her Midwestern roots deeply inform the setting of her novel.

Will barely remembers life before the Cube, although he has all but abandoned the game, and life in general, since his wife's death. But on a rare social outing, Will realizes he still believes in the virtue and power for social good the Cube embodies. More surprising, he realizes he's developing feeling for his friend Molly.

The pair discover an enigmatic symbol on the ground below the Cube, and their fun and flirtatious hunt for more symbols soon escalates into a race against time with dangerously high stakes. Will and Molly realize that unlocking the mysteries of the Cube may be not only the key to their safety, it may also be the key to their happiness.

