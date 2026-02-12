Windy City Sports Outlet Opens in Wheeling

Hands-On Sports Equipment Showroom Lets Shoppers Test, Customize and Tour Before Buying

WHEELING, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new kind of pickleball, padel and baseball equipment shopping experience has just debuted in Wheeling with the opening of Windy City Sports Outlet – a unique space where sports enthusiasts can not only shop for their next equipment upgrade but also test paddles and overgrips to find their best fit, customize purchases on site, and see how products are finished to better understand how design translates into performance.

Located at 220 Messner Drive in Wheeling, the store will hold a grand opening celebration on Monday, February 16, from 2-6 pm. The event will feature facility tours, snacks, activities and hourly raffles for store credit and product giveaways.

More Than a Retail Store

Windy City Sports Outlet combines a retail showroom, a testing court providing a hands-on product experience, and an on-site fabrication station for finishing and customizing select equipment. This creates an immersive environment where customers can not only try before they buy but also get a behind-the-scenes look at how paddles that arrive in unfinished form are prepared for play with handles, grips and edge guards.

In addition, personalized overgrips can be applied while customers wait, and the store can fulfill orders for equipment with custom graphics and logos for events, charities and corporate programs without outsourcing them to third-party providers.

Curated Assortment of Premium Brands

Windy City Sports Outlet carries a select assortment of premium brands enabling shoppers to level up their game with new gear as well as try footwear, apparel and performance equipment in real-world conditions. The product selection includes:

Pickleball paddles, footwear, apparel, bags, overgrips, and training & recovery tools

paddles, footwear, apparel, bags, overgrips, and training & recovery tools Padel rackets, footwear, apparel, bags and accessories

rackets, footwear, apparel, bags and accessories Baseball bats, cleats, apparel, and training & recovery equipment

Brands available to purchase in store include Paddletek pickleball paddles, Padeltek padel rackets, JAW Bats handcrafted baseball bats and accessories, and Chicago Slice paddles and apparel.

Brands available to try in store and order online for home delivery include Muev pickleball apparel, Sqairz athletic footwear, Yobow athletic warm-up and injury-prevention gear, and Omorpho micro-weighted clothing designed to make workouts more effective.

Windy City Sports Outlet is open from 10 am-5 pm Monday through Friday or by appointment. Call (847) 780-4094 or visit www.windycitysportsoutlet.com for more information.

SOURCE Windy City Sports Outlet