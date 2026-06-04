Windy City Web Designs, Inc. Recognized as a WCBRB Best Businesses in America 2026 Honoree

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windy City Web Designs, Inc. has been officially selected and re-approved as a recipient of the WCBRB Best Businesses in America 2026 recognition, an honor awarded to businesses that demonstrate exceptional customer service, leadership, business integrity, and commitment to excellence.

The WCBRB Worldwide Certified Business Review Board evaluates businesses throughout the United States and recognizes companies that meet its established standards for professionalism, customer satisfaction, innovation, and business leadership. The recognition places Windy City Web Designs among a select group of businesses acknowledged for delivering high-quality services and maintaining strong relationships with clients and communities.

As part of the recognition, Windy City Web Designs, Inc. will be featured in the WCBRB Best Businesses in America 2026 national directory and receive official verification through the organization's certification and promotional recognition program.

Since its founding in 2008, Windy City Web Designs has helped businesses strengthen their online presence through custom website design, SEO-focused development, branding, eCommerce solutions, and digital marketing integration. The company has successfully completed more than 1500 website projects for businesses across Illinois, Wisconsin, and beyond, helping clients increase visibility, generate leads, and support long-term growth.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from the WCBRB and to be included among the Best Businesses in America for 2026," said Bjorn Torling, Founder of Windy City Web Designs. "Our team works hard to build websites that not only look professional but also help businesses grow and succeed online. This recognition reflects the dedication we have to our clients and the relationships we've built through trust, communication, and results."

Torling added, "At Windy City Web Designs, we believe every business deserves a website that truly represents their brand and supports their goals. Whether we're helping a small local business launch its first website or assisting an established company with a complete digital transformation, our focus remains the same: delivering results and providing exceptional service."

Over the past 18 years, Windy City Web Designs has expanded its services to include custom web development, search engine optimization, eCommerce solutions, content development, branding, and ongoing website support. The company currently serves businesses throughout multiple counties and communities across Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

The WCBRB recognition highlights Windy City Web Designs' commitment to:

Strong Vision

Customer-Centric Service

Client Satisfaction

Business Leadership

Innovation and Professional Excellence

What sets Windy City Web Designs apart is its commitment to transparency and long-term client success. Every website is custom-built, SEO-friendly, mobile-responsive, and fully owned by the client. The company also offers flexible payment options and personalized support designed to help businesses maximize their online investment.

As Windy City Web Designs continues to grow, the company remains committed to helping businesses build stronger digital foundations, improve online visibility, and create meaningful connections with customers through effective website design and digital marketing strategies.

For more information about Windy City Web Designs, Inc. and its web design and digital marketing services, contact the company directly or visit its website.

SOURCE Windy City Web Designs