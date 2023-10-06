Windy.com launches global coverage of lightning monitoring with Nowcast.de

PRAGUE, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windy has launched global lightning monitoring thanks to a collaboration with Nowcast.de, a German company that can capture lightning around the world with its LINET (Lightning Network), a state-of-the-art lightning detection system.

Although Windy has been offering lightning monitoring for several years, coverage has not yet been global using the Blitzortung source. "The main advantage of the new source is the global coverage that Nowcast.de is offering, with marginal exceptions in oceans which will be closed soon. Combined with the composite of weather radar and satellite imagery, it is a very useful combination." says David Polášek from Windy.com.

The app has implemented lightning monitoring in the two most popular layers, which are weather radar and satellite images. Lightning is displayed in near real-time. Depending on the specific lightning, the time between the lightning and its display on Windy.com varies from seconds to tens of seconds.

The choice of the supplier was a long one and was mainly preceded by good recommendations from meteorological institutes, airports, and other companies on the market who all confirmed the outstanding quality of nowcast. Then there was no doubt about the supplier Nowcast.de from Munich, Germany. "As an enthusiastic glider pilot, I have been a convinced user of Windy.com for many years and appreciate the unique features for this sport and the excellent quality. Outstanding quality is also the main goal of nowcast and therefore I am very happy about this perfectly fitting partnership. It is a great pleasure for me to contribute with our global lightning data to make windy.com an even better solution for all outdoor activities." says Richard Fellner, CEO of Nowcast.de

Lightning monitoring has a wide range of applications in all outdoor activities, sports and hobbies. Windy users already have lightning monitoring available both in the app and on Windy.com.

Windy.com

Windy is a professional weather forecast app and website. It is most often used by surfers, kiters, pilots, and yachtsmen, but also by emergency and rescue teams. The first version was introduced in 2014. Since then, Windy.com has found a place in the devices of users, which are tens of millions of users a month around the world. It is known for a comprehensive ad-free forecast.

SOURCE Windyty, SE