Wineries, distilleries, and industry leaders join the initiative to spotlight cork's quality, sustainability, and role in encouraging mindful enjoyment of wine and spirits.

NEW YORK, August 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 100% Cork, the educational campaign by The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) and the Natural Cork Council (NCC), is excited to announce partnerships with leading wineries, distilleries, and industry experts to showcase cork's premium quality, sustainability, and role in elevating the wine and spirits experience. The partnership coincides with the organization's U.S. campaign, "Drink Responsibly. Choose a Bottle with a Natural Cork." that uses the familiar language of responsible drinking to strengthen the connection between natural cork, wine, spirits, and the choices that surround them.

Wine & Spirits Industry Leaders Across the Nation Join 100% Cork to Endorse the Benefits of Cork

"The wine and spirits industries have long recognized natural cork as the closure that best reflects both quality and sustainability," said Paulo Américo Oliveira, President of the Board, APCOR. "We're proud to unite producers from across the United States, encouraging consumers to choose bottles sealed with natural cork and to enjoy them responsibly, celebrating both exceptional craftsmanship and environmental stewardship."

Natural cork is a 100% renewable, sustainable, and recyclable material, which makes it the preferred closure in the beverage alcohol industry. Dedicated to educating wine consumers and the wine industry about these benefits is the Natural Cork Council (NCC), the nonprofit organization comprising leading member suppliers of cork closures, and one of the campaign's crucial supporters.

The endorsements include respected wineries, distilleries, and industry professionals from across the United States who utilize NCC member natural cork closures, and share the campaign's commitment to quality production, sustainable management, and responsible enjoyment.

Winery partners include: Brassfield Estate, Eleven Eleven, Dry Creeks Vineyard, Ehler's Estate, Charles Krug, Ridge Vineyards, Appassionata Estate / Loosen Bros, Rombauer Vineyards, Schweiger Vineyards, J. Lohr Vineyards, Paul Hobbs, Hillock & Hobbs, Neal Family Vineyards, Abacela, Airfield Estates, and Master of Wine Jane Masters.

Spirit partners include: Sagamore Whiskey, Chicken Cock Whiskey, and High West Distillery.

By bringing together respected voices from across the wine and spirits industry, APCOR and the NCC hope to inspire consumers to drink responsibly, savor quality, and recognize cork as the sustainable closure of choice.

About APCOR

Associação Portuguesa da Cortiça (APCOR) exists to represent and promote the Portuguese cork industry and its products. APCOR is the employers' association of national scope, created in 1956 and is based in Santa Maria de Lamas, at the heart of the cork industry around 30 kilometers from Porto, Portugal's second largest city. Membership of the association is open to all companies operating in the fields of production, marketing or export of cork products. The organization advocates on behalf of the Portuguese cork

About the Natural Cork Council

The Natural Cork Council (NCC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating both wine consumers and industry professionals about the importance and benefits of cork as the most sustainable wine closure. Its mission includes ensuring the highest quality of natural cork while supporting sustainable forest management and preserving the biodiversity of Portugal's cork oak forests. More information can be found at https://naturalcorkcouncil.org/.

SOURCE The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR)