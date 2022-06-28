Wine & Spirits Venue Maison Mura to Open in Downtown Miami Fall 2022

Retail space, lounge area, and private tasting room to serve the finest wines and spirits while offering effortless decadence

MIAMI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Mura, downtown Miami's upcoming sophisticated venue for wine and spirits, is slated to open Fall 2022 at 333 SE 3rd Avenue. Maison MURA will serve and offer for sale an extensive selection of premium wine and spirits, as well as a refined food menu, all carefully curated by owners and long-time friends Matthieu Yamoum, the former Wine Director of New York's Baccarat Hotel, and Philippe Vasilescu, the former Brand Ambassador for the prestigious LOUIS XIII Cognac de Remy Martin. Both share extensive and complementary experiences in the fine wine and spirits industry and have been working for over 2 years on this project to bring this bespoke experience to Miami.

Matthieu Yamoum and Philippe Vasilescu outside of the Maison MURA future storefront Maison MURA interior rendering

"At Maison MURA, we love what we do and are excited to offer our guests in Miami a comprehensive wine list and menu that is thoughtful and provides a tailored and memorable experience whatever the occasion is! We will always strive to offer a truly personalized service and consistently propose the finest expertise available to all of our clients," says Vasilescu. "Our passion is meant to be shared every day and the only missing part of all our current ventures was to have our very own place instead of always hosting at different places! From the moment you enter Maison MURA, we want you to feel at home" said Yamoum.

Although open to all, Maison MURA also offers a membership limited to 150 clients who get priority access to exclusive events, tastings with the world's top winemakers and invitations to special events and experiences—not only in Miami but all over the world. Other perks include early access to pre-sold and "en primeur" wines that are nearly impossible to secure, priority reservations of the private room to host events and priority storage at their upcoming warehouse of any wines and spirits that you will buy through the shop. Membership can only be secured through Matthieu or Philippe.

ABOUT MATTHIEU YAMOUM

Matthieu Yamoum's love for wine began in his childhood city Reims, located in the Champagne region of France. Today his experience spans almost fifteen years within the hospitality industry forging strong relationships with winemakers, hotel and restaurant executives and avid wine collectors that share a deep passion for fine wine and champagne. Yamoum was formerly the Wine Director of Baccarat Hotel New York and in October 2020, he released the champagne Cuvée "Essentiel By '' in partnership with eponymous house Piper-Heidsieck. He also launched his own Champagne brand in January 2021 called HRLM Champagne. He is also the co-founder and wine director of Finest + Bond, an event planning and consulting company offering bespoke services for private clients and F&B professionals.

ABOUT PHILIPPE VASILESCU

Based in Miami and born and raised in Paris, France, Philippe Vasilescu has over twelve years of experience in fine wine & spirits, event management, experiential marketing and public relations with some of the most prestigious French brands. He has hosted over seven hundred luxury tasting events in 7 countries within the USA, Europe and Southeast Asia since 2013. From 2015 to 2020, he was the Brand Ambassador for the prestigious LOUIS XIII Cognac de Remy Martin. He also is the co-founder and event director of Finest + Bond, an event planning and consulting company offering bespoke services for private clients and F&B professionals.

Media Contact:

TARA, Ink.

Sabrina Garcia

786-609-4752

[email protected]

SOURCE Maison Mura