Wine and Spirits Market to Grow by USD 193.2 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Demand for Craft Drinks, Report Highlights AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global wine and spirits market size is estimated to grow by USD 193.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Increased demand for craft drinks is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing dependence on technology throughout value chain. However, campaigns against alcohol consumption poses a challenge. Key market players include Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bacardi Ltd., Bayadera Group, Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. And J. Gallo Winery, Hite Jinro Co. Ltd., LVMH Group., Meininger Verlag GmbH, Miguel Torres SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd..

Wine And Spirits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 193.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.06 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bacardi Ltd., Bayadera Group, Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. And J. Gallo Winery, Hite Jinro Co. Ltd., LVMH Group., Meininger Verlag GmbH, Miguel Torres SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd.

Market Driver

The wine and spirits market is witnessing several trends that are shaping consumer preferences. Aging and alcohol level are key factors influencing the choice of alcoholic beverages, with consumers seeking authenticity and transparency in their choices. The culinary experiences offered by grape varietals and fortified wines, such as Brandy and Champagnes, continue to be popular. Craftsmanship and provenance are essential for premium wines and spirits, with consumers willing to pay for good branding and a sense of cultural significance. Modernization is driving the use of e-commerce channels, environmental conscience, and sustainability. Distillers are focusing on the fermentation process and distillation techniques to create unique flavors and scents in distilled fluids, including spirits like Rum and liqueurs. Health-conscious choices are on the rise, with consumers seeking antioxidant content and lower alcohol levels to reduce health complications like heart disease. Festivities and social events continue to be key drivers for sales, with consumers seeking authentic and sustainable options. Product positioning and subscription services are becoming essential for distillers to reach consumers and build brand loyalty. The premiumization tendency is also influencing the market, with consumers willing to pay more for high-quality, authentic, and sustainable offerings.

In the Wine and Spirits Market, technological advancements have led to the development of personalized drink-making apps and devices. Distiller, Speakeasy Cocktails, Liquor Cabinet, Cocktail Flow, onthebar inc, and MiniBar are some apps that enable users to create customized drinks and monitor their composition. Additionally, apps like Drizly, MiniBar Delivery, Saucey, Drinkfly, and Klink Delivery offer doorstep delivery of alcoholic beverages. These technological innovations aim to enhance the drinking experience and increase consumption by providing personalized and convenient solutions.

Market Challenges

The Wine and Spirits market faces several challenges. Aging and alcohol level are crucial factors in producing authentic and high-quality alcoholic beverages, including wines like red and champagnes, and spirits such as brandy, rum, and liqueurs. Distillers must ensure proper distillation and fermentation processes, using natural grape varietals and avoiding synthetic fertilizers for environmental conscience. Alcoholic beverages, including fortified wines and distilled spirits, must meet consumer expectations for flavors and scents, while also addressing health concerns, such as heart disease and liver tissue damage. Brands must prioritize good branding, provenance and quality, and transparency to build trust and appeal to health-conscious consumers. Modernization and e-commerce channels offer opportunities for growth, but also require distillers to consider environmental impact and sustainability. Premiumization and product positioning are key trends, with consumers willing to pay for authentic culinary experiences and cultural significance. Subscription services and craftsmanship add value to the market, while domestic violence and social events continue to be important considerations.

The wine and spirits market faces a significant challenge due to increasing campaigns against alcohol consumption. These campaigns, led by regulatory and social organizations, aim to educate the public on the negative health effects of alcohol, such as liver diseases, cancer, cardiovascular problems, and tuberculosis. For instance, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) launched the "Live Better, Drink Less" campaign in November 2021 . The growing incidence of alcohol abuse and related accidents, particularly among the younger population, fuels these efforts. Governments and health organizations are working to raise awareness and reduce alcohol consumption.

Segment Overview

This wine and spirits market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Off-trade

1.2 On-trade Type 2.1 Spirits

2.2 Wine Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Off-trade- The off-trade wine and spirits market includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online sales channels. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a wide range of alcoholic beverages from various brands due to their large stock capacity. Convenience is a significant factor driving the growth of sales through these channels, with major players like Aldi, Tesco, Carrefour, and Target expanding their presence. The increasing number of vodka manufacturers selling through supermarkets and hypermarkets, growing Internet penetration, and the rising number of online consumers are expected to boost off-trade sales. The e-commerce sector offers benefits such as personalized shopping assistance, product comparisons, and consumer feedback through reviews and ratings. Competitive pricing and quick delivery services further fuel the growth of the online distribution channel in the global wine and spirits market. Despite on-trade channels remaining dominant, the off-trade segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The wine and spirits market is a thriving industry that celebrates the art of fermentation and distillation, transforming fruits, grains, and other raw materials into alcoholic beverages. The fermentation process, aided by yeast, converts sugars into alcohol, while the distillation process separates the alcohol from the water and impurities. The alcohol level and antioxidant content in these beverages have been linked to heart health benefits. Flavors like vanilla, almond, and others add depth to wines and spirits, from the classic Old Fashioned cocktail to modern creations. Traditional practices and the concept of terroir continue to shape the industry, while modernization and premiumization drive innovation. Champagnes, wines, spirits, rum, whiskey, vodka, gin, liqueurs, and other alcoholic beverages cater to diverse tastes. Changing lifestyles and good branding, along with strategic product positioning, are essential for market success.

Market Research Overview

The Wine and Spirits market is a thriving industry that celebrates the art of transforming fermented grapes and distilled fluids into authentic and transient alcoholic beverages. From the intricate fermentation process to the distillation techniques, each step showcases the craftsmanship and cultural significance of these beverages. Aging plays a crucial role in enhancing the flavors, antioxidant content, and complexity of wines and spirits. Almond, fortified wine, brandy, champagnes, liqueurs, and spirits such as rum, offer unique tastes and aromas that add to the culinary experiences and festivities. The market is witnessing a premiumization tendency, with consumers seeking provenance and quality, and good branding. Modernization has brought e-commerce channels and subscription services, making these beverages more accessible. Sustainability is a growing concern, with environmental conscience and impact becoming essential considerations for both producers and consumers. Health-conscious choices have led to the exploration of grape varietals with lower alcohol levels and health benefits. However, excessive consumption can lead to health complications such as heart disease and liver tissue damage. The market continues to evolve, with distillers experimenting with new spirit categories and flavors, and the revival of classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned. The authenticity and transparency of the industry remain essential, with consumers demanding authenticity and transparency in their purchases. Domestic violence and social events are also topics of ongoing discussion within the industry.

