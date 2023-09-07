Wine and Spirits Market to increase by USD 195.96 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increased demand for craft drinks drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wine and spirits market size is expected to grow by USD 195.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period. Increased demand for craft drinks is notably driving the wine and spirits market. However, factors such as campaigns against alcohol consumption may impede market growth. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by distribution channel (Off-trade and On-trade), type (Spirits and Wine), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the off-trade segment will be significant during the forecast period. The off-trade channel encompasses diverse retail formats like supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online sales platforms. Alcoholic beverages find dedicated sections within supermarkets and hypermarkets for their display. The expanding presence of vodka producers in these retail spaces is set to drive growth in the market through off-trade channels. The surge in internet usage and the growing community of online consumers seeking alcoholic beverages through virtual portals contribute to this trend. As internet connectivity increases globally, the United States is projected to witness an upswing in online sales for various categories of alcoholic beverages throughout the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In 2022, Europe held the predominant share of the worldwide wine and spirits market, a dominance predicted to persist throughout the projected period. Within the region, the brewing sector stands as a substantial player, offering substantial employment prospects. The older demographic displays a pronounced affinity for wine consumption, with a marked preference for premium variants. Meanwhile, among spirits, Europe demonstrates a preference for whiskey, vodka, liqueurs, and brandy, constituting frequently consumed alcoholic options. A noteworthy trend is the escalating demand for whiskey and brandy, which is outpacing the growth rate of other spirits.

Company Insights

The wine and spirits market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bacardi Ltd., Bayadera Group, Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Globus Spirits Ltd., Hite Jinro Co. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Meininger Verlag GmbH, Miguel Torres SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Driver

The increased demand for craft drinks is driving the wine and spirits market. A major factor propelling growth in the global wine and spirits market within this projected timeframe is the escalating demand for craft beers and spirits. Craft beer has garnered consumer preference due to its expansive variety compared to traditional beer offerings. Craft and locally produced brews stand apart due to their distinctive flavours, stemming from the utilization of diverse ingredients and flavourings. The craft spirits segment encompasses meticulously crafted ultra-premium liquors that are meticulously produced using traditional techniques. This artisanal approach extends across various types of alcoholic beverages. Notably, Diageo emerges as a significant player within the craft spirits category. The increasing demand for craft spirits finds impetus in the rising demand for premium beverages among millennial and Gen-X consumers. This increasing trend is poised to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Challenge

The campaign against alcohol consumption is a significant challenge faced by the wine and spirits market. The expansion of the targeted market is set to face significant obstacles due to a rising number of anti-alcohol campaigns. These initiatives, driven by concerns about alcohol abuse and its associated accidents, especially among the youth, are impacting the consumption of alcoholic beverages adversely. Regulatory and social organizations, along with governmental bodies and health institutions, are actively engaged in promoting awareness about the detrimental effects of alcohol consumption. An illustrative example is the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) launching the "Live Better, Drink Less" campaign in November 2021. This campaign aims to spotlight the adverse consequences of alcohol consumption, including liver diseases, cancer, cardiovascular issues, and tuberculosis. As a result, the projected growth within the specified period is anticipated to be hampered by these factors during the forecast period.

Wine And Spirits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 195.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.5 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bacardi Ltd., Bayadera Group, Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Globus Spirits Ltd., Hite Jinro Co. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Meininger Verlag GmbH, Miguel Torres SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, and Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

