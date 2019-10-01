Wine Cellar Innovations Debuts the Revue Metal Wine Racks Series

CINCINNATI, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Cellar Innovations announced the creation of their new metal wine racks line, Revue Wine Racks. The Revue Series is a visual delight in wine storage, employing strong metal holders to create a label front wine bottle rack. The Revue Series metal wine racks are proudly made in the United States and are currently offered in two finishes; black stain or silver metal with additional colors and configurations coming soon. With American ingenuity of design and state of the art manufacturing machinery they have brought a product category back to the US.

Glass Enclosed Metal Wine Racks Revue Series Metal Wine Rack 3 Foot Wall Mounted Metal Wine Storage

Revue Wine Racks are safe, secure, and easy to install. When purchasing them at a two or three bottle depth, there are gravity stops between bottles to ensure the wine bottles do not touch. They are also naturally earthquake resistant. The metal racking has a 5 degree angle on the arms to keep the bottles angled back forward the wall in case of an earthquake. Each rack is securely wall mounted using brackets to create a floor to ceiling wine storage arrangement that you can add on additional racks to grow your collection.

"The Revue Wine Racks are a new and exciting brand for Wine Cellar Innovations. It offers easy wine storage with label front wine bottles which is what our customers are excited about when creating modern wine cellars," says Jim Deckebach, CEO and owner of Wine Cellar Innovations.

The Revue Series is now online and available for purchase. Currently offered in 3 and 4 foot increments and two finishes, there is a "Buy More, Save More" option with affordable discounts.

For more information on these exciting metal wine racks, visit their website at www.winecellarinnovations.com or contact Margaret Lenehan at 223714@email4pr.com or 800-229-9813.

About Wine Cellar Innovations

Wine Cellar Innovations is the industry leader in the design and production of custom wine racks and cellars, and has been for over 35 years. The company is located in Cincinnati, Ohio and employs design consultants to provide customers with exceptional service. Their wine racks, custom wine cellars, and wine cooling units have been purchased and installed worldwide.

