Wine Cellar Innovations Recommends 3 Alternative Investment Opportunities Involving Wine

DULUTH, Ga., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worried about the economy and your nest egg in the stock market? There will always be moments of panic which is why savvy investors are always on the hunt for alternative investment opportunities. If you enjoy drinking wine, you may wish to follow your passion into new ways of investment.

Investing in Wine Stocks

While 2018 was a difficult year for alcohol stocks in general because of shifting consumer preferences, current conditions seem to be changing that. Finding your favorite wine and verifying if they have investment prospects is a great way to be involved. Opportunities include privately traded companies, publicly traded companies, mutual funds, and EFTs like the Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 Index.

Buying Wine Futures

Purchasing wine futures is making a promise to purchase wine that is still maturing in wine barrels and has not been bottled yet. Jim Deckebach, the founder and CEO of Wine Cellar Innovations, commented, "One of my best deals was purchasing a case future contract of Chateau Latour 1990 for $136 per bottle. After two to three years it was bottled and reviewed by Wine Spectator and awarded 'Best Wine of the Year'. The price peaked at over $1,000."

Buying futures is an excellent opportunity to have access to your favorite wines and is a common habit of wine enthusiasts. Another reason for purchasing futures might be to secure a special birth year, for gifting purposes, or simply to purchase yearly vintages of enjoyable wine. The excellent benefit here is the popularity of the wines driving up prices due to demographic and geographic changes. Some wine makers in past years declined to sell futures because of the way wines changed hands within the first ten years. This resulted in degrading the wine because of travel and cellaring conditions.

Investing Directly in Wine Bottles

The point of a wine cellar is to purchase wines and keep them in the perfect condition for the wine to reach maturity and drink it at the right time. Naturally, wines are also a great investment and should be treated accordingly. Keeping an ideal temperature, humidity, ventilation, darkness, and security is key.

The trick to buying wines for investments is you have to have a place to store it. If a dedicated wine storage area is not easily accessible, then multiple cases would not be purchased to keep that value in place. But of course, this can only be done if the proper storage conditions are established to aid the graceful aging of the wine bottle. That's why wine cellars play an indispensable role as they can stand the test of time. A well-built wine storage, such as one utilizing All-Heart Redwood wine racks, will last for years and years to come.

Barry Baum is a Wine Cellar Innovations customer from Duluth, GA and is a proud owner of an All-Heart Redwood 28-year old wine cellar. The wine cellar was originally designed and installed in 1991 by Jim Deckebach. Creating a dedicated space in one's home for their wine collection is essential in order to provide the right environment for those bottles. This is why wine rooms are a growing trend in new home construction. Homeowners across the world have taken to remodeling their existing living spaces to make way for properly storing and showcasing their wine collections.

According to Baum, "The wine cellar has most definitely withstood the test of time. This includes not only how well the storage has worked out, but also how well the all-heart redwood has aged. It still smells great in there!"

