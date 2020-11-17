Wine Country Gift Baskets® Announces 2020 Holiday Gifts Gourmet Gift Baskets to Create Memorable Holiday Moments in 2020

The 2020 Christmas and Holiday Gift Basket ( https://www.winecountrygiftbaskets.com/w/holidays-and-occasions/holiday-gift-baskets/1/25 ) Collection includes many with festive containers. Several gift baskets come in beautiful sleighs while others come in seasonal gift tower boxes like snowmen and polar bears. All of these gifts are packed with delicious treats including cookies, crackers, cheese, chocolate, brownies, candies and so much more. Hundreds of gift baskets include delicious California wines like Cabernet and Chardonnay from wineries like Callister Cellars, Francis Ford Coppola, Silver Oak, Houdini and Robert Mondavi.

Happy Holidays Gift Basket – $39.95

– Season's Greetings Gift Basket – $49.95

– Callister Cellars Grand Holiday Sleigh – $325.00

The Hanukah gift lineup (https://www.winecountrygiftbaskets.com/w/holidays-and-occasions/hanukkah-gift-baskets/1/23) includes multiple kosher baskets with Baron Herzog kosher wines in both red and white varietals. These gift baskets include snacks and desserts that are selected to pair well with these kosher wines. Some of these tasty kosher treats include chocolate coconut cashews, Godiva and Ghirardelli chocolate, blueberry and almond fruit delights and delicious waffle cookies.

Kosher Corner Gift Tote – $49.95

– Baron Herzog Red and White Kosher Wine Basket – $79.95

– Deluxe Kosher Gift Basket – $125.00

Wine Country Gift Baskets® wants to help you make this extraordinary 2020 holiday season something you will fondly remember despite the interesting year it has been for everyone. These gifts will become an amazing part of your holiday tradition and help you stay connected.

Wine Country Gift Baskets® has been building and selling value-priced, quality gift baskets for individuals and businesses for more than 35 years. Over those 35+ years in the gourmet gifting business, they revolutionized the gift basket market by working to perfect what is now known simply, but affectionately, as the 'wine gift basket.' Their focus has always been on developing gifts that create deeper relationships between people and provide a memorable gifting experience for both the giver and the recipient. This philosophy drives all that Wine Country Gift Baskets® does; they are firm believers that gift giving is not only enjoyable but that the act of giving and receiving gifts makes people's interpersonal critical connections richer and provides a more positive emotional state for those around us.

Happy holidays from the Wine Country Gift Baskets® team!

