Wine Country Gift Baskets® Easter baskets - they're not just for kids

Wine Country Gift Baskets www.winecountrygiftbaskets.com has been helping people stay connected with their unique collection of gift baskets and towers for more than 35 years. Their new Easter Collection has dozens of gifts overflowing with colorful assortments of jelly beans, Ghirardelli and Godiva chocolate, plush bunnies, cookies, cakes, brownies and so much more – and of course wine www.winecountrygiftbaskets.com/w/wine-gifts/wine-gift-baskets/1/41.

In addition to the more traditional Easter baskets that kids and families love, there are several with more adult offerings like California's Callister Cellars rich and fruity cabernet sauvignon or chardonnay with ripe pear and tangerine aromas followed by bright lemon candy and vanilla flavors. Sometimes you can make everyone happy!

Wine Country Gift Baskets Internet Director Bill Martin says, "We've noticed a real uptick in wine sales since the pandemic started. There's something in our wine baskets that really resonates with customers today. We're so happy we can help them feel more connected in these challenging times."

Wine Country Gift Baskets been delighting customers and their recipients for more than 35 years. Their gifts are filled to the brim with delicious food and wine. They love nothing more than playing the perfect host because they believe the best gift is a lasting memory. Every gift is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee: If you or your recipients are not completely satisfied, simply let them know and they'll make it right.

