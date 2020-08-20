Wine Enthusiast Names Vittorio Marzotto One Of America's "Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers"

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Margherita USA is proud to announce that Wine Enthusiast magazine has honored Marzotto's Fourth Generation Family Member and Senior Director of Fine Wines and Business Development at Santa Margherita USA, Vittorio Marzotto, as one of 2020's "Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers." Wine Enthusiast will be profiling Marzotto in its October 2020 print issue.

The "40 Under 40 Tastemakers" list takes a look at the next generation of innovators leading the world of wine, spirits, cider and beer forward. The list represents some of the best talent in the United States working to push the boundaries of what's possible in drinks culture.

"I am beyond honored to be included on this esteemed list, especially during a time where we have seen so many challenges impacting this industry," said Vittorio Marzotto. "Santa Margherita USA and my family remain as committed as ever to our business partners and the industry we love."

When Santa Margherita USA saw the global impact of COVID-19, the company reacted quickly to address the current climate and uphold its family values by taking care of the people affected and encouraging a sense of community during a difficult time. The company pivoted its digital campaign to highlight the extraordinary acts of kindness and human connections that were being demonstrated around the globe during the crisis in its "Uncork your Extraordinary" campaign. As part of the campaign, Santa Margherita donated $250K to those in need, including to organizations such as Meals on Wheels, the National Restaurant Association, and Direct Relief.

Since his childhood, Marzotto has been fascinated by the wine culture thanks to the passion and talent of his great-grandfather, Count Gaetano Marzotto, who in 1935 established the first Italian agribusiness group that included crop and animal production, glass container production and wine-making in the Eastern countryside of Venice, Italy.

Marzotto moved to the United States nine years ago to take on the role as National Brand Ambassador for Ca' del Bosco and carry on the family tradition. He played an essential role in opening the company's United States' import division, Santa Margherita USA, which represents over ten world-renowned wineries throughout the United States, which he now oversees as Senior Director of Fine Wines and Business Development.

This year's "40 Under 40 Tastemakers" list marks the seventh year of the franchise with the full list being announced in the October print issue and online at WineEnthusiast.com.

About Santa Margherita

Founded in 1935, Santa Margherita is a world-renowned Italian winery. Headquartered in Veneto for the past 80 years, Santa Margherita has grown into one of the most sought-after wine brands in the world. Santa Margherita represents some of the most prestigious, family-owned properties within three established growing regions of Italy: The Adige Valley, The Hills of Conegliano-Valdobbiadene and the Chianti Classico Zone. With a focus on taste and versatility, each property features winemakers dedicated to producing the highest quality wines that stay true to classic Italian traditions. The full portfolio is available in 85 countries and is comprised of Pinot Grigio Alto Adige and Valdadige, Chianti Classico Riserva, Sparkling Rosé, and Prosecco Superiore, with its Pinot Grigio being one of the most requested imported wines in U.S.

