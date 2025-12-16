Wine Enthusiast Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar Store in SoHo

The Manhattan store marks a strategic investment in the company's growth, expanding its role in shaping modern wine-lifestyle retail.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Enthusiast officially opens the Wine Enthusiast Shop in New York City, its first brick-and-mortar retail location and one of the only retail destinations in Manhattan exclusively dedicated to wine-lifestyle products from wine refrigerators and furniture to corkscrews and glassware. The flagship store, located at 27 Greene Street in SoHo, builds on more than four decades of wine storage expertise, high-quality products, and digital commerce growth, bringing the company's signature online experience into a fully immersive environment.

Photo by Wine Enthusiast

Since 1979, Wine Enthusiast has shaped how Americans discover, understand, and enjoy wine through its product innovation, customized cellar designs, trusted wine and spirit ratings, and award-winning editorial content. Establishing a retail destination reflects a strategic investment in long-term growth and an understanding of how consumers often prefer to engage with high-consideration purchases.

"This store represents the next chapter of Wine Enthusiast," said Erika Strum Silberstein, President of Wine Enthusiast Commerce. "Our customers rely on us for guidance, and having a physical location offers consumers a consultative, tactile experience to complement the online shopping experience. Customers may compare cellars in person, test glassware, and see first-hand how these products will integrate into their homes. This space brings that expertise to life."

Opening the flagship store comes at a time when wine businesses are navigating shifts in demand and changing consumer preferences, offering an opportunity to rethink how people experience wine at home and how retail can support that evolution. The store plays a key role in strengthening Wine Enthusiast's multichannel business and deepening its connection with consumers, brands, and the broader wine community. Designed as a combined retail space, showroom, and brand home, the SoHo location is an approachable, welcoming environment where education and discovery come together.

"Our goal was to create an environment where anyone, from new wine drinkers to serious collectors, feels comfortable asking questions, learning, and exploring what the wine lifestyle can look like for them," Strum added. "At the same time, it's a place where our industry partners can introduce products, host activations, and engage a highly informed audience in a meaningful way. It's a win for consumers and for the wine industry."

The 1,465-square-foot store features a modern interior conceived by Wine Enthusiast's design team and realized in partnership with Leap Commerce. Warm wood tones, terracotta archways, and soft lighting create a welcoming backdrop for an assortment of wine cellars, wine furniture, and wine accessories that include Wine Enthusiast's own Vinoview and Somm collections, Zalto glassware, EuroCave cellars, decanters, preservation tools, and entertaining home goods.

The Wine Enthusiast Shop is located at 27 Greene Street, New York, NY 10013, and is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For more information, visit WineEnthusiast.com and follow on Instagram at @WineEnthusiast .

About Wine Enthusiast:

Wine Enthusiast Companies is a Certified B Corporation and leading source of wine expertise and lifestyle. Founded in 1979 by Adam and Sybil Strum, the family-owned company is composed of Wine Enthusiast Commerce and Wine Enthusiast Media. Wine Enthusiast Shop provides premium wine-lifestyle products, reaching millions of consumers globally via direct mail, an e-commerce site, and a business-to-business division. Wine Enthusiast magazine is an award-winning print publication and online resource that showcases wine news, food trends, and over 25,000 ratings and reviews annually. Wine Enthusiast events include the annual premier Wine Star Awards gala. In 2024, the company launched a travel division, which includes the Tasting Room Directory and Cork+Compass Travel. Together, Wine Enthusiast Companies is the indisputable hub for everything wine.

For Press Inquiries:

Julia Forschino - [email protected]

Bonnary Lek - [email protected]

SOURCE Wine Enthusiast Companies