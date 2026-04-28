Wine Expert Jonathan Bovard of Escanaba Offer Wine Tasting Tips for HelloNation

ESCANABA, Mich., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes wine tasting in Michigan's Upper Peninsula different from experiences in traditional wine regions? A recent HelloNation article provides clear, practical guidance for visitors who want to taste wine like a local. Drawing from the regional knowledge of Northern Sun Winery and Vineyards in Escanaba, the article helps demystify cold-climate wines and highlights the value of slowing down, noticing details, and embracing a more relaxed tasting style.

Jonathan Bovard, Vineyard Manager Speed Speed

The article begins by pointing out that northern vineyards work with grapes that ripen quickly due to short summers and cool temperatures. This affects everything from flavor to texture. Wines produced in these conditions tend to show higher natural acidity and lower sugar content, which gives them a refreshing feel. As the article explains, this doesn't mean the wines are simple—just different from what people might expect from a Michigan winery.

One key wine tasting tip offered is to focus on balance, not intensity. Instead of looking for bold, high-alcohol wines, the article encourages guests to pay attention to clarity, structure, and how acidity shapes the flavor. Cold-climate wines often have a lightness and lift that make them easy to pair with food and enjoyable in everyday settings.

According to the article, locals tend to avoid formality when tasting. They don't worry about naming specific aromas or using wine terminology. Instead, they respond to the experience in simple terms: whether it reminds them of tart fruit, herbs, or simply feels pleasant to drink. This approachable mindset helps visitors feel comfortable and confident when trying something new.

Food pairing is another area where cold-climate varietals stand out. The article offers useful insights for guests who want to match wine with meals. It notes that the acidity common in wines from northern vineyards works especially well with pork, grilled foods, sharp cheeses, and spicy dishes. Because many cold-climate wines have lower alcohol, they avoid the harsh burn that can come with bold flavors.

The article also stresses the importance of mindset. Guests visiting an Upper Peninsula winery are encouraged to adjust their expectations and embrace the region's unique style. Tastings in the Upper Peninsula are typically casual, with winery staff focusing on education and hospitality. The experience is about learning what the local wines offer rather than comparing them to famous wine regions.

Tasting seasonally is another local tradition highlighted in the piece. Wine often interacts with seasonal food and weather, creating different impressions throughout the year. A crisp white may feel especially refreshing in summer, while a lighter red might pair well with fall dishes. Understanding this context adds depth to the tasting experience.

Ultimately, the article suggests that wine tasting tips Upper Peninsula visitors will appreciate most are those rooted in simplicity: take your time, be open to new flavors, and trust your own preferences. Cold-climate wines are made to be enjoyed, not judged. They reward those who are willing to explore new regions and taste without preconceptions.

The article titled How to Taste Wine Like a Local in the Upper Peninsula features insights from Jonathan Bovard, Wendy and Melissa Middaugh, Wine Experts of Bark River and Escanaba, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation