Wine Expert Mark Oldman Hosts Celebrity Rosé Battle Online

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the list of celebrities launching their own rosé wine label continues to grow (Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest), a virtual competition is being held to rate them from best to worst.

Hosted by wine expert and award-winning author Mark Oldman, attendees of the "Celebrity Rose Deathmatch" will taste and vote on rosés produced by A-listers including Brad Pitt, John Legend, Francis Ford Coppola, Mary J. Blige, Jon Bon Jovi, and Post Malone.

"This is an incredible group of entertainers who have enormous talent - but are their wines as worthy as their other achievements?" asks Oldman.

Due to COVID restrictions, this celebrity war of the rosés is a virtual event -- free of charge and open to the public until the virtual venue fills to capacity.

"Those who register are invited to source the wines and taste along as I present them. We will then vote to determine the winners and losers," says Oldman.

"It is a unique event for summer and gives the public a chance to decide how celebrities' wines stack up."

The Celebrity Rosé Deathmatch is August 4th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. More information and registration is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrity-rose-deathmatch-free-mark-oldman-virtual-wine-tastings-tickets-112741563050

The celebrity rosé battle is part of Oldman's new series of virtual wine tastings, which have proven incredibly popular during the pandemic as participants can enjoy the classes from the comfort of their own home.

The other events are:

July 15 : "Undiscovered Gems"

: "Undiscovered Gems" July 22 : "Quenching Summer Reds"

: "Quenching Summer Reds" July 28 : Open Q&A (FREE)

: Open Q&A (FREE) July 29 : "Secrets of Handling/Storing/Aging Wine"

: "Secrets of Handling/Storing/Aging Wine" Aug 4 : "Celebrity Rosé Deathmatch" (FREE)

: "Celebrity Rosé Deathmatch" (FREE) Aug 5 : "Sparkling Substitutes"

These virtual wine tastings allow attendees to access Oldman's famously entertaining and informative presentations, but for a fraction of the price of what they would pay to see him at the nation's top food festivals.

Oldman broadcasts from his art-filled, Wall Street Journal-featured "Wine Sanctuary," which allows him to augment his tastings with a panoply of rare wine bottles, antiques, and artifacts.

Learn more: https://www.markoldman.com/virtual-wine-tastings-mark-oldman/

Oldman also does custom virtual tastings and team building events for major corporations such as Credit Suisse, Estee Lauder, Amazon.com, and several other Fortune 1000 firms.

Named "one of the wine world's great showmen" by the New York Times, Mark Oldman brings an unrivaled blend of knowledge and entertainment to the stuffy world of wine. He is author of several acclaimed books, including his latest, the IACP-award winning How to Drink Like a Billionaire (Simon & Schuster). His standing invitations to the country's top food festivals and consistently sold-out events attest to his position as one of gastronomy's most captivating speakers. Visit Mark at: MarkOldman.com

