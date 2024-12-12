Wine Folly Expands Its Wine Education Offerings with the Launch of Wine Folly+ Subscription

The leading source for approachable wine knowledge unveils new premium wine learning toolkit

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Folly , the leading source of wine education and resources, is thrilled to announce the launch of Wine Folly+ , its new premium wine discovery subscription that grants wine lovers access to a dynamic, immersive learning experience. A new level of exploration, the membership offers the most extensive collection of wine maps, guides, and educational materials available to wine enthusiasts online.

Since its 2011 launch, Wine Folly has been a leading destination for wine education, offering accessible insights for enthusiasts of all levels. Starting as an online resource, the brand expanded into print with the 2015 release of "Wine Folly: The Essential Guide to Wine," which became a New York Times bestseller. Over the years, Wine Folly has continued to grow, introducing innovative tools like the Wine Folly Database, educator-level Region Guides, wine courses, and a monthly education club. Today, it expands further with Wine Folly+, its first member platform.

"We're thrilled to introduce Wine Folly+, the ultimate wine learning toolkit, designed to take wine knowledge to the next level," says Madeline Puckette, co-founder of Wine Folly. "Our mission has always been to make wine education more inclusive and enjoyable, and this new membership allows consumers to dive into our best digital aids, wine maps, guides, and resources. Whether you're just starting your wine journey or looking to deepen your mastery, Wine Folly+ is here to inspire and empower wine lovers everywhere."

At $99/year , Wine Folly+ membership equips users with unlimited access to Wine Folly's entire catalog of wine content, including 32 interactive digital wine maps (each updated in 2024 in partnership with regional officials), digital downloads, and professional tools such as Aroma Charts, Food & Wine Pairing Guide, and more, as well as VIP access to personalized assets and information, right at their fingertips.

"We're proud to launch Wine Folly+, a groundbreaking step in our vision to elevate wine education," said David Gluzman, CEO of Wine Folly. "This release represents a new standard in wine learning with advanced, highly detailed maps and innovative features that make understanding wine simpler and more engaging than ever before. We believe Wine Folly+ will transform the way consumers look at wine, empowering them with materials that are as interactive and detailed as the wines they're discovering. This is more than a subscription—it's a game-changer for wine lovers everywhere."

The most culturally advanced wine education program on the market, Wine Folly+ blends approachability with expertise, providing consumers with credibly backed wine facts and data organized compellingly so users can grow their wine knowledge on everything from wine grapes, regions, production, key styles, and label interpretation, to consumption facts, pairing tips, and much more.

To explore Wine Folly and learn more about Wine Folly+ and the company's other wine education resources, visit the Wine Folly website and follow on social media on Instagram , X , and YouTube .

About Wine Folly - https://winefolly.com/

Wine Folly is a leading wine education company dedicated to making wine knowledge accessible and enjoyable. Known for its engaging content, visually appealing guides, and in-depth insights, Wine Folly helps wine enthusiasts everywhere learn more about wine in a fun and approachable way.

