Wine Lovers' Advent Calendar Brings Holiday Cheer for the Second Year

Beautifully revamped for 2019, it provides a taste tour of the world's great wine regions. Behind each of the calendar's 24 windows is a special quarter bottle (187ml) that provides a generous glassful of world-class wine. Wine lovers can enjoy a delicious daily offering, including Bordeaux from the great 2016 vintage, a rich Super Tuscan, fine estate Prosecco, mature, barrel-aged Rioja, and much more. Sourced by Direct Wines in collaboration with licensed retailers, the Wine Advent Calendar will deliver real holiday excitement leading up to Christmas.

This joyfully illustrated advent calendar offers consumers a great gift option for wine-loving friends, family, and of course, themselves. It is available for purchase from WSJwine at www.wsjwine.com/advent for $139.99 (plus applicable taxes). Shipping is free to 33 states in the United States. Quick orders are recommended, with a deadline of November 18, 2019 for delivery by December 1, 2019.

About Direct Wines, Inc.

Direct Wines, Inc. (Direct Wines) is the leading service provider in the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Its mission is to work with licensed wineries, wholesalers and retailers to help consumers discover wines they will really enjoy. Direct Wines provides a range of services to wine retailers including access to national brands such as WSJwine, Macy's Wine Cellar and Laithwaites. Services also include marketing planning and execution, logistics support for distribution management, customer service support and regulatory compliance. Direct Wines offers scalability and economies that individual licensed retailers would struggle to deliver alone. www.directwinesinc.com

SOURCE Direct Wines, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.directwinesinc.com

