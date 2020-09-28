Wine Lovers' Advent Calendar Returns for Third Year Continuing to Spread Holiday Cheer

Delightfully revamped for 2020, the Wine Lovers' Advent Calendar provides consumers with a taste tour of the world's greatest wine regions. Behind each of the calendar's 24 windows is a special quarter bottle (187ml) that provides a generous glassful of some of the world's most delicious wine styles. Wine lovers will enjoy a different offering each day including a fine Prosecco, a glorious 2018 Bordeaux, a rich Cabernet, a pure Italian Pinot Grigio, and much more. Sourced by Direct Wines in collaboration with licensed retailers, the Wine Lovers' Advent Calendar will deliver real holiday excitement leading up to Christmas.

This joyfully illustrated advent calendar offers consumers a great gift option for wine-loving friends, family, and of course, themselves. Consumers can also provide a custom gift message (up to 60 characters) which is printed on the front card inside the package. It is available for purchase from WSJwine at www.wsjwine.com/advent for $139.99 (plus applicable taxes). Shipping is free to 33 states in the United States. The Wine Lovers' Advent Calendar can be purchased now through November 17, 2020 for delivery by December 1, 2020.

About Direct Wines, Inc.

Direct Wines, Inc. (Direct Wines) is the leading service provider in the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Its mission is to work with licensed wineries, wholesalers and retailers to help consumers discover wines they will really enjoy. Direct Wines provides a range of services to wine retailers including access to national brands such as WSJwine, Macy's Wine Cellar and Laithwaites. Services also include marketing planning and execution, logistics support for distribution management, customer service support and regulatory compliance. Direct Wines offers scalability and economies that individual licensed retailers would struggle to deliver alone. www.directwinesinc.com

