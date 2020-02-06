Wine Lovers Embrace Breakthrough Loyalty Program's Generous Reward Opportunities

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine enthusiasts are embracing the new Grand Reserve Rewards program from Vertical Finance, which launched just prior to Thanksgiving and continues to evolve in ways aimed at further delighting its members. The loyalty program is something of a love letter to the entire wine industry as it rewards wine lovers for their allegiance to the category of wine rather than to any one specific brand or merchant. This encourages users to experience a broader range of wineries, wine shops and wine clubs.

In the two months since the program's inception:

The carefully curated Grand Reserve Rewards Catalog continues to grow. The expansive catalog features more than 200 wine-related offerings curated with the input of a select panel of celebrated wine industry experts who dished on their personal favorites, from wine openers to glasses and decanters. This high-quality selection also includes a distinctive selection of experiences to choose from, including wine classes, wine tastings, and tours. Exclusive sommelier-curated events are also set to launch later this year.

Grand Reserve members can now earn rewards points at more than 17,000 (and growing) identified merchants in the U.S., as well as around the world. Wine lovers earn Grand Reserve Rewards point with every dollar spent at all wineries, wine shops, and wine clubs, along with other wine-focused merchants.

Grand Reserve Rewards is working with a number of diverse wine industry organizations, relationships that promise to continue to enhance the program and present exciting new opportunities to members. These include Priority Wine Pass, which offers wine tasting deals in Napa, Sonoma, Oregon, Washington, and other world-class wine regions; CellarTracker!, a cellar management tool with hundreds of thousands of collectors tracking more than 112 million bottles and featuring a database of 8.9 million community and professional tasting notes; Wine Berserkers, the world's largest and most active online wine community best known for an epic wine sale dubbed "the Black Friday of Wine Commerce"; and the Wine Market Council, which provides forward-looking market research on U.S. wine consumer buying habits, attitudes, and trends.

About Grand Reserve Rewards

Grand Reserve Rewards is a breakthrough loyalty program focused on wine lovers. The first-of-its-kind program helps wine lovers earn points for their purchases at wine shops, wine clubs and wineries. The points earned by Grand Reserve Rewards members are redeemed for wine merchandise, experiences and offers. The program is the first loyalty program offered by Vertical Finance, a venture-backed fintech startup based in Pasadena, California. Visit (www.grandreserverewards.com) to learn more. Terms and conditions apply.

