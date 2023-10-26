Wine Lovers, Rejoice! Introducing Gelson's Exclusive Wine Club

ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always bringing something new to their valued customers, Gelson's has announced the launch of the Gelson's Wine Club, an exclusive program that offers a unique and unparalleled experience for SoCal wine lovers. The boutique club will offer members the perfect opportunity to explore outstanding new wines as well as well-priced hard-to-find wines crafted by leading winemakers. This inaugural release captures the essence of fine living in Southern California, Gelson's style, offering six specially-chosen wines that are not only memorable but also the perfect holiday gift for wine connoisseurs.

The theme for this launch is simple yet elegant: wines we love, crafted by rockstar winemakers who have poured their passion and expertise into creating these exceptional bottles.

For white wine enthusiasts, there are three elegant options:

Keever Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc: This exquisite wine is crafted by the legendary winemaker Celia Welch , known for her work with renowned wineries such as Scarecrow, Staglin Family, and Corra.

, known for her work with renowned wineries such as Scarecrow, Staglin Family, and Corra. Merry Edwards Olivet Lane Chardonnay: A gem from Sonoma County by esteemed winemaker, Heidi von der Mehden , this Chardonnay offers a delightful taste of the region's terroir.

by esteemed winemaker, , this Chardonnay offers a delightful taste of the region's terroir. Brewer-Clifton 3D Chardonnay: From Greg Brewer , named Wine Enthusiast Magazine's 2020 Winemaker of the Year, this Sta. Rita Hills beauty is a true masterpiece.

For those who appreciate the depth and complexity of red wines, the selection includes:

Lamborn Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon: Heidi Barrett , the genius behind iconic wines such as Screaming Eagle, Paradigm, and La Sirena, has crafted this Howell Mountain gem.

, the genius behind iconic wines such as Screaming Eagle, Paradigm, and La Sirena, has crafted this Howell Mountain gem. Venge Silencieux Cabernet Sauvignon: Kirk Venge's creation, a personal favorite for over 15 years, showcases the essence of exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon.

Aston Estate Pinot Noir: Crafted by the highly sought-after winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown , this bold-style Pinot Noir is an unforgettable addition to our collection.

Gelson's Wine Club promises an extraordinary wine discovery journey, offering members access to these remarkable, limited-production wines that you won't typically find in grocery stores or small wine shops.

Pricing options for these exclusive wine collections are as follows:

The White Pack: $200

The Red Pack: $300

A Mix of White & Red 4-Pack: $350

The Complete 6-Pack: $450

The Gelson's Wine Club is the perfect way to savor the finest wines and elevate your wine journey to new heights. Join us in raising a glass to extraordinary wine experiences with the Gelson's Wine Club. Cheers to the joy of living well in Southern California!

Purchase any package and become a member – no membership fee required. Convenient pickup with no shipping fees!

To sign up, please visit gelsons.com/wineclub.

*Limited availability.

About Gelson's

Gelson's is a collection of premium food and beverage markets with 28 locations throughout Southern California featuring the full breadth and amenities of a traditional grocer with the high level of personalized service and tailored offerings of a neighborhood shop. Each store offers a wide range of carefully selected produce, meat, seafood, bakery, and floral items, as well as chef-crafted signature and seasonal recipes from Gelson's Kitchen, including deli to-go and catering. Shoppers can enjoy a unique collection of the best quality local, specialty, and organic products, along with favorite national brands. Gelson's has earned recognition for its selection of top-quality private brand products, virtual educational and tasting events, and charitable and community partnerships.

Founded in 1951 as an extraordinary food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Gelson's continues to be committed to the highest standards for quality, value, and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com and follow @gelsonsmarkets on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contacts:

Paulette Kam / Calla Chung

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Gelson’s